Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Member Mitch Guthrie Jr. Wins SXS Pro Category and Jaxon Steele Wins SXS Sportsman Category at Inaugural Event

Professional UTV drivers and recreational racers met at the starting line of Red Bull Sand Scramble in the Imperial Sand Dunes of Glamis, Calif. for an epic day of side-by-side (SXS) racing for the first-time. The sanctioned motorsports event featured a full day of intensely close wheel-to-wheel racing and ridge hopping, from competitors near and far, on the custom-built course in the dunes located just off the Hugh T. Osborne Lookout.

The event featured two classes: the SXS Pro for experienced drivers and the SXS Sportsman for amateur off-road enthusiasts. Four heat races consisting of four laps on a 2.8-mile course started the day and the top six finishers automatically qualified for the main event. Eight more racers from last chance qualifiers were added to the main event lineup which featured a field of 32 SXS’s from both classes in a six-lap final. With a total race time of 19:57:466, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team member Mitch Guthrie Jr. of Glendora, Calif. won the SXS Pro category and took home a brand-new Polaris RZR XP Turbo. Jaxon Steele won the Sportsman class with a total time of 22:23:773, earning him a new set of BFGoodrich Tires and $500.

“That was the fastest I have ever driven in the Glamis Dunes,” said Guthrie Jr. “It feels amazing to win the first Red Bull Sand Scramble. I have competed in the other Red Bull Scramble events, but to win this one in front of my family and friends and the Duner’s where I grew up means so much to me.”

Drivers and spectators alike were treated to a challenging and exciting course. Those local weekend-warriors already familiar with the landscape and terrain reaped the benefits of the course, as they tried new lines and executed difficult overtakes around the course pylons. The off-road community showed up in full force across the perimeter of the course and welcomed this new event with open arms.

“It was a huge course, and it was a lot of fun,” said Steele. “Me, Dan Winecki and Tyler Hurlock battled it out the whole race which made it really fun. This win means a lot to me. We didn’t start out with much of a car, but we gathered up a little bit of money here and there and come out here to race it and it was a lot of fun.”

TOP FINISHERS:

SXS PRO CLASS

4. Mitch Guthrie Jr. - 19:57:466

5. James Hill - 20:01:141

6. Corbin Leaverton - 20:19:131

SXS SPORTSMAN CLASS

4. Jaxon Steele - 22:23:773

5. Dan Winecki - 22:25:857

6. Tyler Hurlock – 22:41:699

Red Bull Sand Scramble is the third in a multi-stop original collection of SXS races in the Red Bull Scramble Series, which featured both amateur and professional racers. Spanning every corner of the continental U.S., no single race is the same as each boasts many unique elements, but all include exhilarating racecourses and thrilling competition.