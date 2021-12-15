Budding 'Street Outlaw' Paige Coughlin set to go where no Coughlin has been before

Third-generation drag racer Paige Coughlin is making a dramatic step in 2022, trading in the Super Comp dragster she's been competing in for the last few years for a '92 ProCharger Chevrolet Camaro. The college-aged daughter of three-time Pro Mod world champion Troy Coughlin will be vying for wins and national prestige on Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws No Prep Kings" television program, the latest series in a line of extremely-popular drag-racing-centric reality shows.

"It's something totally different," Paige said, "something that looks like a lot of fun, something that's very competitive, and something no Coughlin family member has ever tried before.

"There were 15 races in 2021 and there may be even more next year. They'll take place all around the country on drag strips where absolutely no preparation of any kind will be allowed. You're driving these super high-powered racecars capable of covering the eighth-mile in well under four seconds with basically no traction. It can be really wild."