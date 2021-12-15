Herta Charts Own Course to Success with Hyundai

“We have a tremendous partnership with Hyundai; we’re very fortunate to be aligned with that brand in a really significant way,” Herta continued. “We want to continue to grow that business. We’re going to have six TCR cars on the grid next year in the Michelin series (including those that BHA prepares and supports for other teams). … Those are cars we built from the ground up. We literally bought Elantra N cars from our local dealer, stripped them out and turned them into racing cars. I’m really proud of that project, so we want to keep doing a great job for Hyundai and growing that.”

Clearly, Herta is not afraid to dream big. But he’s also pragmatic enough to chase growth at a manageable pace.

“If we had tried to do what we’re doing today back in 2009, I’m certain I would have failed miserably at it,” he admitted. “But I’ve learned and continued to evolve, and we’ve grown a bigger staff that’s allowed us to do the things that we’re doing now. And we keep trying to do bigger and better things.

“I’d like to do something in the WeatherTech Championship, possibly with Hyundai. We have a great group of people, from the engineering and the management side, and I believe if we rolled any car into the work bay right now, they could operate it at a very high level.”

Herta continues as a co-entrant with Andretti Autosport in the Indianapolis 500, but his more significant interest in the IndyCar Series is his 21-year-old son Colton, a six-time race winner (two more than Bryan managed in his career) and 2022 championship favorite. The senior Herta serves as his son’s strategist during races.

“I have a lot of awe for what he’s doing,” Bryan Herta said. “It’s an incredible time in my life because I get to be on the radio with Colton. That’s a unique thing to be able to share with him, and I know it’s not going to last forever, so I’m trying to savor every minute of that.”