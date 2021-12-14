Payton Freeman Signs With MPM Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing officials are proud to announce the signing of 19-year-old rising dirt late model star Payton Freeman.

MPM Marketing, led by founder Tonya McCallister, will help guide Freeman as he continues to pursue a career motorsports.

“I’ve been looking for someone to help me as I move forward in my motorsports career and I’d heard a lot of good things about Tonya and MPM Marketing,” Freeman said. “We started talking and it became obvious pretty quickly that she and her team were exactly what I was looking for. I’m really excited to work with her and the MPM Marketing team in 2022.”

Freeman burst on to the dirt super late model scene this year. In his first full season of super late model racing, Freeman hit the road with the Southern All Star Series. Along the way he earned victories at Clayhill Speedway in Atwood, Tenn., and I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tenn.

Those two victories, coupled with a consistent season, allowed Freeman to secure the Southern All Star Series championship as well as the series’ rookie of the year award. In total, Freeman picked up four victories on dirt during the 2021 season.

The native of Commerce, Ga., grew up racing. He started in go karts before eventually working his way from four cylinders to 604 dirt late models. In November of 2018 a fire devastated the family race shop and put Freeman on the sidelines.

Undeterred, Freeman and company were back on track by March of the following year. In his first race back after the fire, Freeman drove to victory at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway. It’s that kind of determination that McCallister knows will pay dividends for Freeman going forward.

“Payton is a very smart and determined young man,” McCallister said. “To come back from that devastating fire in 2018 and win in his first race back the following season shows just how mentally tough he is. He’s got the talent and he’s got the drive and we’re excited to work with him as he purses his dream of a career in motorsports.”

MPM PR