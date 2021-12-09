Chevrolet Announces Partnership with Rev Racing, Supporting NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program

Chevrolet is proud to announce a multi-year engineering and marketing partnership with Rev Racing, the competition arm of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, which is responsible for developing female and ethnically diverse drivers along with pit crew members for future competition at NASCAR’s highest levels.

“We are proud to partner with Rev Racing to support the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program in the development of diverse drivers and team members,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance & Motorsports. “This agreement will enable Rev Racing to leverage Chevrolet’s competition engineering resources, including the new General Motors Charlotte Technical Center.”

Rev Racing is co-owned by Max Siegel and Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel. Max oversees management of the entire program, including being the exclusive manager of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program. As owners of Rev Racing, the Siegels took the program to new heights, advancing it from a fledgling operation to a juggernaut on the racetrack.

“Through the years we have continued to feel really proud of the driver alumni and pit crew graduates who have come through our program,” said Max Siegel. “These individuals are great examples of our mission in action and our goals being met. Chevrolet is a strategic partner and supporter of Rev Racing. They are in alignment with our mission of providing opportunities and developing these young drivers to the next level. I could not be more thrilled to see the heightened level of impact we can create together.”

Additionally, Chevrolet will partner in the development of drivers Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez. This is Caruth’s fourth season participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. Sanchez scored his first win in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 and finished third overall in the point standings. Both drivers will run a full ARCA Menards schedule and a limited number of NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022.

Rev Racing partnered with NASCAR in 2009 to operate the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, which was founded to develop and train female and ethnically diverse drivers and crew members. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are graduates of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, and currently there are more than 50 alums from the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program now working in NASCAR.

"This new partnership aligns with NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ vision to create a more diverse and inclusive sport and our partners are committed to helping us enact positive change," said Brandon Thompson, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, NASCAR. "For many years, Chevrolet and Rev Racing have been on the forefront of driving meaningful progress, and their partnership will only strengthen efforts to identify and develop diverse competitors through our developmental series via the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program."

GM PR