NASCAR, FloSports Announce Landmark Streaming Partnership

NASCAR and leading sports streaming service, FloSports, today announced a multi-year partnership that will make FloRacing, FloSports' dedicated motorsports platform, the home of NASCAR Roots properties including: the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The landmark partnership represents an alignment of two champions of live motorsports with a shared mission of delivering the best in grassroots racing to fans around the world.

The partnership will also deliver an unparalleled investment in grassroots racing, including additional funding for local tracks and increased purses for drivers that compete in NASCAR’s touring and weekly series events. The transformational agreement further cements NASCAR and FloSports as advocates of grassroots/developmental racing and ensures a healthy economic model that will bolster tracks and drivers for years to come.

NASCAR's grassroots properties, formerly housed within the NASCAR Roots vertical on TrackPass, will now join FloRacing’s comprehensive offering that includes USAC, All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, IRA Outlaw Sprints, Short Track Super Series, Chili Bowl, Gateway Dirt Nationals and more. Over 280 NASCAR Roots races annually will stream live and on-demand under the TrackPass banner on FloRacing, transforming the popular platform into the leading destination for grassroots motorsports.

FloRacing has experienced exponential growth during the past three years. Over the past 12 months alone, the service has seen an explosive 120% YOY subscriber growth as FloSports continues to bring together long-fragmented grassroots racing media rights on to one platform while also expanding into other motorsports categories. In 2019, FloRacing streamed just 141 races and has been able to quickly expand its offering to over 1,600 races in 2021, representing 151 million hours of live content streamed this year. Overall event viewership has soared 263% YOY in 2021 while per event viewership has increased 87%. Across FloRacing social media platforms, FloRacing generated over 70 million video views in 2021. In addition to grassroots motorsports, other categories of motorsports available on FloRacing include drag racing, motocross, supercross, snow mobile racing and more.

FloRacing's dedicated content team will bolster NASCAR's grassroots racing scene with new original programming including driver interviews, behind-the-scenes access, on-site race day coverage, analysis and more. The partnership will give fans access to more NASCAR Roots racing than previously available, including tentpole events at Bowman Gray Stadium, New Smyrna Raceway and Berlin Raceway.

“Our partnership with FloSports is a win for motorsports fans at all levels and doubles down on NASCAR’s commitment to grassroots racing – the foundation of our sport,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president, media and productions. “We look forward to bringing fans all the racing they crave and investing in the tracks that provide lifelong memories to motorsports fans each weekend.”

“NASCAR shares our mission to grow grassroots motorsports and bring these races and athletes to an even wider audience across America and the world," said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder, FloSports. “We are honored to align with NASCAR as we continue to invest in the future of this sport so that we build a home for fans to both watch and experience racing in completely new ways. We're excited for what's to come.”

Fans can subscribe via FloRacing gaining access to nearly 2,000 races annually for $150 a year, a value equaling less than $0.10 per race. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and highlights that fans have come to expect from the FloRacing platform. Subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from hockey, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

