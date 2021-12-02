Thursday, Dec 02

Jake Griffin makes inaugural appearance at CASTROL GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS in the open wheeled modified division.

Jake Griffin Fast Facts

Jake Griffin competes in the NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES with a  best finish of 4th Place. Griffin became the youngest driver in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history to win a Feature race with a victory at Lebanon I-44Speedway (MO). Jake then added another milestone when he became the youngest driver in the history of Nashville's famed Fairgrounds Speedway to win a pole. 14 year-old Griffin out-qualified the 27car field in the Pro Late Models portion of the 29th Running of the All-American 400.

This will be Jake Griffin’s first time driving for the STATEWIDE SOLAR team in their #7 open wheeled modified.

STATEWIDE SOLAR has over 17+ years of experience in the solar industry.  Providing solar installation solutions that immediately reduce their energy costs. Visit STATE WIDE SOLAR AT STATEWIDESOLAR.COM  or by calling 314-455-8183.

The Castrol GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS is an annual event held in St. Louis, MO at the Dome and will be televised live December 2-4th on FloRacing.  Indoor Dirt Racing at its finest featuring open wheeled modified and late model events.

Jake Griffin PR

