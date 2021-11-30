Nitro Rallycross Set for Series Finale Dec. 4-5 in Florida

Following a series of action-packed stops across the country, the first-ever Nitro Rallycross series champion will be crowned this weekend in Florida. Travis Pastrana (Annapolis, Md.) sits atop the standings after back-to-back wins at the last two races, and will go for victory at the fifth and final stop this weekend (Dec. 4-5) at The FIRM in Starke, Florida.
NASCAR star Chase Elliott (Dawsonville, Ga.) is set to make his Nitro RX debut against a stacked roster of world-class drivers at this weekend’s race as he pilots the ZipRecruiter-sponsored #GoNitro Supercar.
Pastrana’s Subaru teammate Scott Speed (Manteca, Calif.) currently sits just seven points out of the lead, followed by Timmy Hansen (Lidköping, Sweden), who will look to shake off his fifth-place finish at the last stop. Also competing is Tanner Foust (Denver, Colo.), the only driver with victories in X Games, Global Rallycross, WRX, ARX and the European Rallycross Championship; Steve Arpin (Fort Frances, Ont.), a rallycross veteran who has raced in GRC, X Games and ARX; Liam Doran (Dolton, Great Britain), a four-time X Games medalist, and more.
Nitro RX’s Florida finale will also see the return of Side-By-Side racing, as a field of elite drivers - including Hailie Deegan (Temecula, Calif.), Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Karlstad, Sweden), Scottie Lawrence (Thornville, Ohio), Robbie Maddison (Kiama, NSW Australia), and more - competes in high-performance off-road UTV’s.
Tickets for Nitro RX can be purchased at NitroRallycross.com. The event will be broadcast live in the United States on Peacock.
THE FIRM SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 3
3:00 p.m. // Media Preview
Saturday, Dec. 4
11 a.m. // Doors Open
11 a.m. // Side-By-Side Heats 1
11:10 a.m. // Side-By-Side Heats 2
1:15 p.m/ // NRX Next Heats
1:30 p.m/ // Side-By-Side Last-Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
2:05 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 1
3:10 p.m. // NRX Next Semifinal
3:25 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 2
4:05 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 3
4:25 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 4
4:42 p.m. // NRX Next Last-Chance Qualifier
4:52 p.m. // Side-By-Side Final
5:15 p.m. // NRX Next Final
5:23 p.m. // NRX Next Podium Presentation + Supercar Autograph Session
Sunday, Dec. 5
11 a.m. // Doors Open
12:10 p.m/ // Side-By-Side Heats
1:20 p.m. // NRX Next Heats
1:40 p.m. // Side-By-Side Last-Chance Qualifier
2:07 p.m. // Supercar Heats
2:33 p.m. // NRX Next Semifinal
2:51 p.m. // Supercar Semifinal
3:13 p.m. / NRX Next Last-Chance Qualifier
3:39 p.m. // Side-By-Side Final
3:57 p.m. // Supercar Last-Chance Qualifier
4:08 p.m. // NRX Next Final
4:38 p.m. // Supercar Final
4:55 p.m. // Supercar + NRX Next + SxS Podium Presentations
2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE
Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah
Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona
Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California
Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida
2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SUPERCAR STANDINGS
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Nation
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Travis Pastrana
|
USA
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
182
|
2
|
Scott Speed
|
USA
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
175
|
3
|
Timmy Hansen
|
SWE
|
Red Bull Hansen NRX Team
|
165
|
4
|
Kevin Hansen
|
SWE
|
Red Bull Hansen NRX Team
|
110
|
5
|
Steve Arpin
|
CAN
|
GRX Loenbro
|
102
|
6
|
Andreas Bakkerud
|
NOR
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
71
|
7
|
Fraser McConnell
|
JAM
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
71
|
8
|
Tanner Foust
|
USA
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
|
56
|
9
|
Robin Larsson
|
USA
|
XCITE Energy Racing
|
42
|
10
|
Kevin Eriksson
|
SWE
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
38
|
11
|
Kyle Busch
|
USA
|
|
35
|
12
|
Cabot Bigham
|
USA
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
|
30
|
13
|
Oliver Eriksson
|
SWE
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
26
|
14
|
Ronalds Baldins
|
LAT
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
20
|
15
|
Oliver Bennett
|
GBR
|
XCITE Energy Racing
|
1
|
16
|
Liam Doran
|
GBR
|
Monster Energy RX Cartel
|
1