Nitro Rallycross Set for Series Finale Dec. 4-5 in Florida

Following a series of action-packed stops across the country, the first-ever Nitro Rallycross series champion will be crowned this weekend in Florida. Travis Pastrana (Annapolis, Md.) sits atop the standings after back-to-back wins at the last two races, and will go for victory at the fifth and final stop this weekend (Dec. 4-5) at The FIRM in Starke, Florida.

NASCAR star Chase Elliott (Dawsonville, Ga.) is set to make his Nitro RX debut against a stacked roster of world-class drivers at this weekend’s race as he pilots the ZipRecruiter-sponsored #GoNitro Supercar.

Pastrana’s Subaru teammate Scott Speed (Manteca, Calif.) currently sits just seven points out of the lead, followed by Timmy Hansen (Lidköping, Sweden), who will look to shake off his fifth-place finish at the last stop. Also competing is Tanner Foust (Denver, Colo.), the only driver with victories in X Games, Global Rallycross, WRX, ARX and the European Rallycross Championship; Steve Arpin (Fort Frances, Ont.), a rallycross veteran who has raced in GRC, X Games and ARX; Liam Doran (Dolton, Great Britain), a four-time X Games medalist, and more.

Nitro RX’s Florida finale will also see the return of Side-By-Side racing, as a field of elite drivers - including Hailie Deegan (Temecula, Calif.), Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Karlstad, Sweden), Scottie Lawrence (Thornville, Ohio), Robbie Maddison (Kiama, NSW Australia), and more - competes in high-performance off-road UTV’s.

Tickets for Nitro RX can be purchased at NitroRallycross.com. The event will be broadcast live in the United States on Peacock.

