Nitro Rallycross Set for Series Finale Dec. 4-5 in Florida

Following a series of action-packed stops across the country, the first-ever Nitro Rallycross series champion will be crowned this weekend in Florida. Travis Pastrana (Annapolis, Md.) sits atop the standings after back-to-back wins at the last two races, and will go for victory at the fifth and final stop this weekend (Dec. 4-5) at The FIRM in Starke, Florida.

 

NASCAR star Chase Elliott (Dawsonville, Ga.) is set to make his Nitro RX debut against a stacked roster of world-class drivers at this weekend’s race as he pilots the ZipRecruiter-sponsored #GoNitro Supercar.

 

Pastrana’s Subaru teammate Scott Speed (Manteca, Calif.) currently sits just seven points out of the lead, followed by Timmy Hansen (Lidköping, Sweden), who will look to shake off his fifth-place finish at the last stop. Also competing is Tanner Foust (Denver, Colo.), the only driver with victories in X Games, Global Rallycross, WRX, ARX and the European Rallycross Championship; Steve Arpin (Fort Frances, Ont.), a rallycross veteran who has raced in GRC, X Games and ARX; Liam Doran (Dolton, Great Britain), a four-time X Games medalist, and more.

 

Nitro RX’s Florida finale will also see the return of Side-By-Side racing, as a field of elite drivers -   including Hailie Deegan (Temecula, Calif.), Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Karlstad, Sweden), Scottie Lawrence (Thornville, Ohio), Robbie Maddison (Kiama, NSW Australia), and more - competes in high-performance off-road UTV’s.

 

Tickets for Nitro RX can be purchased at NitroRallycross.com. The event will be broadcast live in the United States on Peacock.

 

THE FIRM SCHEDULE

 

Friday, Dec. 3

3:00 p.m. // Media Preview

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. // Doors Open

11 a.m. // Side-By-Side Heats 1

11:10 a.m. // Side-By-Side Heats 2

1:15 p.m/ // NRX Next Heats

1:30 p.m/ // Side-By-Side Last-Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

2:05 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 1

3:10 p.m. // NRX Next Semifinal

3:25 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 2

4:05 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 3

4:25 p.m. // Supercar Battle Brackets, Round 4

4:42 p.m. // NRX Next Last-Chance Qualifier

4:52 p.m. // Side-By-Side Final

5:15 p.m. // NRX Next Final

5:23 p.m. // NRX Next Podium Presentation + Supercar Autograph Session

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. // Doors Open

12:10 p.m/ // Side-By-Side Heats

1:20 p.m. // NRX Next Heats

1:40 p.m. // Side-By-Side Last-Chance Qualifier

2:07 p.m. // Supercar Heats

2:33 p.m. // NRX Next Semifinal

2:51 p.m. // Supercar Semifinal

3:13 p.m. / NRX Next Last-Chance Qualifier

3:39 p.m. // Side-By-Side Final

3:57 p.m. // Supercar Last-Chance Qualifier

4:08 p.m. // NRX Next Final

4:38 p.m. // Supercar Final

4:55 p.m. // Supercar + NRX Next + SxS Podium Presentations

 

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

 

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SUPERCAR STANDINGS

Rank

Name

Nation

Team

Points

1

Travis Pastrana

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

182

2

Scott Speed

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

175

3

Timmy Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

165

4

Kevin Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

110

5

Steve Arpin

CAN

GRX Loenbro

102

6

Andreas Bakkerud

NOR

Subaru Motorsports USA

71

7

Fraser McConnell

JAM

Olsbergs MSE

71

8

Tanner Foust

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

56

9

Robin Larsson

USA

XCITE Energy Racing

42

10

Kevin Eriksson

SWE

Olsbergs MSE

38

11

Kyle Busch

USA

 

35

12

Cabot Bigham

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

30

13

Oliver Eriksson

SWE

Olsbergs MSE

26

14

Ronalds Baldins

LAT

Olsbergs MSE

20

15

Oliver Bennett

GBR

XCITE Energy Racing

1

16

Liam Doran

GBR

Monster Energy RX Cartel

1

 

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

