Max Mclaughlin Enters Indoor Racing Series Starting at Allentown, PA January 7-8

In just five weeks, the 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP will take the green flag inside Allentown, PA’s PPL Center.

The race weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, 2022. The races in Allentown will be the first since 2020 when Covid-19 forced the stoppage of the season finale at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY.

BELFOR Property Restoration Services, provider of professional 24/7 residential and commercial restoration services has signed on to be a presenting sponsor of all three Indoor Series races in 2022.

After Allentown the series will head to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 28 & 29 and conclude in Syracuse, NY at the NY State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, March 11 & 12.

The recent entry of Max McLaughlin, one of the brightest young racing prospects in the nation with wins on both dirt and pavement, has sparked fan interest.

‘Mad Max’ will be driving a TQ Midget owned by Frankie Caprara of Watertown, NY. Both driver and owner will be making their first starts in the Indoor Auto Racing Series.

Tickets for the two days of racing in Allentown are on sale now. To order online visit www.pplcenter.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the arena box office, open only during events hosted at the arena including Lehigh Valley Phantoms games

Among the drivers McLaughlin will have to beat is local favorite Briggs Danner, a Lehigh Valley, PA native who drove a TQ Midget to victory, outdoors, at Wall Stadium last Saturday, November 27 in a car owned by Matt Janisch of Nazareth, PA.

Additional entries are currently being accepted by the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP for its trio of 2022 races.

“We expect that competitor interest in the TQ Midget, Champ Kart and Slingshot classes will be at an all-time high since we haven’t raced at all in over a year,” Series organizer Len Sammons noted.

TQ Midget race cars will headline all the programs with high speed excitement competing on speedways set up on the concrete floors of three arenas. Slingshots and Champ Karts will complete the tripleheader programs.

The biggest Indoor Auto Racing Series PPL Center TQ Midget race winner is Ryan Flores of Mooresville, N.C.

Like Danner, Flores won a race at last weekend’s Turkey Derby, his coming in a 100-lap Factory Stock race.

Flores, who works for Roger Penske’s NASCAR Cup organization, will be seeking his fifth victory at the PPL Center in January.

Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y. is the only other repeat winner. Justin Bonsignore and Scott Kreutter of New York and local driver Matt Janisch of nearby Nazareth, PA each have one victory.

Ironton Global, the leading international provider of cloud-based communication services, headquartered in Coplay, PA, is the title sponsor for the Allentown event.

Future Homes of Kunkletown, PA, a home construction company, specializing in residential, multi-family, and energy efficient buildings, has also returned as the presenting sponsor for the Saturday night card of racing.

The Allentown schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00PM sharp.

The on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase. This allows access to the speedway where the cars competing will be on display for photos and drivers available for free autographs.

Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, N.Y. was the 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP TQ Midget Car champion by a slim margin over Rudolph.

Series information including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website: www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all Indoor Auto Racing Series races.

For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 609-888-3618.

Corporate sponsorship packages are available to fit every budget.

AARN PR