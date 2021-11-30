MAVTV Added To SportsTribal TV’s Free Offering

MAVTV Motorsports Network is excited to announce the recent launch on SportsTribal TV. MAVTV Motorsports Network’s global feed is a 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to all motorsports and will feature everything from race events to car build shows.

“We are thrilled to partner with SportsTribal TV to showcase our motorsports content on their European sport-centric television platform,” said Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships. “As MAVTV continues to expand, having partners like SportsTribal TV makes it easier to reach motorsports enthusiasts across the globe.”

SportsTribal TV is a free-to-air, ad-supported streaming TV service dedicated to sports and sports entertainment. SportsTribal currently hosts over 20 linear sports channels, with that number expected to grow to more than 35 channels in Q1 2022. The streaming service is currently available to UK and European residents via connected TV’s, streaming devices, TV app stores and mobile networks.

“MAVTV is a great fit for our platform and will satisfy the appetite of any keen motorsports fan. We’re excited to have them on board.” – Joe Nilsson, CCO - Sports Tribal TV

MAVTV PR