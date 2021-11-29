Formula E and FIA introduce 'Gen3' racing car: the pinnacle of performance, efficiency and sustainability

Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) tonight shared a first look at the third-generation all-electric racing car that will race in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Gen3 was described by FIA President Jean Todt as: “a machine created at the intersection of high performance, efficiency and sustainability.”

The Gen3 was presented under top-security conditions to an exclusive group of Formula E manufacturers, teams, drivers and partners in Valencia, Spain, where pre-season testing is underway for Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which begins in January.

While Formula E manufacturers are set to take delivery of Gen3 cars in spring 2022 following further intensive development testing on and off the track, the briefing in Valencia disclosed a series of design, performance and sustainability innovations in the Gen3 car:

The world’s most efficient racing car – at least 40% of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

The first formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.

The first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

An electric motor delivering up to 350kw of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200mph (320km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine (ICE).

Lighter and smaller than the Gen2 to enable faster, more agile wheel-to-wheel racing.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship creates an environment where high performance and sustainability powerfully co-exist. Leading experts in sustainability at the FIA and Formula E worked closely with engineers throughout the development process to ensure the Gen3 sets the benchmark for sustainability in high performance racing cars.