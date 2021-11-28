Buddy Kofoid Earns USAC Title; Toyota/KKM Sweep Midget National Championships

Toyota driver Buddy Kofoid clinched the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series championship with a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway.

The 19-year-old Penngrove, Calif. native, registered six wins during the 2021 campaign and closed the season with a strong run that pushed him past his closest rival, Chris Windom. Kofoid finished in the top five in eight of the last nine races, including two wins and six podium finishes.

“Congratulations to Buddy Kofoid on his first USAC National Midget Championship,” said David Wilson, president of TRD, U.S.A. “We witnessed an incredible championship battle this year between Buddy and fellow Toyota midget racer and last year’s champion, Chris Windom. Of course, behind both of these talented athletes are two of the best teams in the business, Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) and Chad Boat’s CB Industries – Toyota and TRD are incredibly proud and grateful for their partnership. Congratulations as well to KKM on their National Midget Series sweep this year. Of course, our thoughts remain with Daison Pursley and his family as they begin a difficult road to recovery.”

Kofoid’s USAC championship is the eighth for a Toyota-powered driver in the last nine years. He joins Christopher Bell (2013), Rico Abreu (2014), Tracy Hines (2015), Tanner Thorson (2016), Spencer Bayston (2017), Logan Seavey (2018) and Chris Windom (2020). Kofoid is the sixth different KKM driver to win a USAC title with Toyota.

With Kofoid’s USAC crown, KKM Toyota drivers swept both major midget car championships in 2021 with teammate Bryant Weideman claiming the POWRi title. It marks the fifth time since 2013 that Toyota-powered drivers have won both championships in the same season.

TRD PR