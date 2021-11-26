Friday, Nov 26

NHRA joins the streaming movement

Racing News
Friday, Nov 26 46
NHRA joins the streaming movement
NHRA championship drag racing fans now have access to exclusive NHRA programming for free on a dedicated 24/7 channel.
 
Available now on 10 streaming platforms and services, the NHRA channel launched Monday, November 15 on Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service, and Tuesday, November 16 on The Roku Channel (channel 249) in the U.S. 
 
The channel is also available now on Plex, LocalNow, Rad TV, The Roku Channel (Canada), Zeasn, SelectTV, Sports.TV and SportsTribal (international territories). The NHRA channel is expected to launch on additional platforms in the coming months.
 
The NHRA channel will feature an extensive dive into the history of the sport with more than 60 years of programming on display, including the best from the Diamond P Sports archive that dates back to 1983. In addition, newly digitized content that hasn’t been viewed in decades will roll out very soon.
 
New programming will be added each month, including recent seasons from NHRA on FOX, and exclusive original programming which will give fans the opportunity to watch the thrills and intense action of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series racing at their convenience all year long.
 
“We’re thrilled to give our fans an additional outlet to watch NHRA drag racing for free at any time on connected devices,” says Steve Reintjes, NHRA’s V.P. of Broadcasting. “It’s also a tremendous opportunity to program rarely viewed content from our extensive NHRA archive which dates back to the 1950s.”
 
Management and distribution of the channel is being handled in conjunction with the NHRA by Pearl Max Media, who oversees the programming and daily operation of the channel across all platforms. Ottera will also power the channel on the back end. 
Premium programming titles available now include: 
 
  • NHRA Classics: An anthology series of classic NHRA races dating back to 1958.
  • NHRA Timeless: Full season reviews and documentary series from the NHRA DVD collection.
  • Nitro Time Machine: Brian Lohnes, who is the lead announcer on the FOX NHRA broadcast team, looks back at some of the most dramatic moments in the history of the NHRA.
  • NHRA Roadblock: A collection of the best races and moments from a selected decade of racing.
  • NHRA in 30: All the race action you love from championship Sunday boiled down to 30 minutes. 
 
The NHRA channel is dedicated to delivering free, quality programming, and is designed to support new and longtime fans alike.
 
Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Askew becomes the only confirmed American driver set to compete in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 8
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.