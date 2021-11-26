2022 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule Announced

Progressive American Flat Track has announced an 18-round schedule for the 2022 season that will bring the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series to new venues in new markets as well as a return to the major motorcycle rallies.

Ideally balanced in its March-October dates, coast-to-coast locations, and blend of eight Half-Miles, five Miles, two TTs, and three Short Tracks, the ‘22 slate is set to establish Progressive AFT as a highlight attraction at some of the world’s biggest motorcycling events.

The season will kick off with an epic Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 with the Volusia Half-Mile I & II to properly set the stage for the year ahead. That trend continues with Progressive AFT rounds reinstated as key components of the massively popular Laconia Motorcycle Week and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Finally, the 2022 Grand National Championship battle will come full circle with a return visit to Daytona Beach during Biketoberfest for the Volusia Half-Mile III season finale. In addition, several other events will have a similarly celebratory feel with high-profile showdowns on holiday weekends including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

The annual legendary Midwest events, the Springfield Mile doubleheader, Peoria TT and Lima Half-Mile, all return on the same weekends while four events will move to new weekends in 2022. After a rain-out in 2021, the Texas Half-Mile moves to a new date in March to be a part of IndyCar weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The New York Short Track and Port Royal Half-Mile will both move to new weekends in July, and Cal Expo will play host to the Sacramento Mile in August.

A number of fan and rider favorite venues are back following temporary absences. The Red Mile, Laconia Short Track and Black Hills Half-Mile last took place in 2019 and are set to make their triumphant return to the calendar in 2022.

The Castle Rock TT, meanwhile, is back following a lengthier pause. The ‘22 edition will mark the 28th inclusion of the adrenaline-fueled race on the Progressive AFT schedule and a return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2014. The event is sure to be one of the most unique events on the tour thanks to a collaboration with Thor Drake, renowned for his ability to curate motorcycle art, racing and culture and deliver highly entertaining events such as The One Moto Show and The Wild One.

There will also be two new additions to the slate: I-70 Half-Mile in Odessa, Missouri, and the Cedar Lake Short Track in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The stop in Odessa is Progressive American Flat Track’s first in Missouri since 2005 while the race in New Richmond will be the series’ first in Wisconsin since 2003.

The complete 2022 Progressive American Flat Track schedule follows:

March 10, 2022 - Volusia Half-Mile I, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

March 11, 2022 - Volusia Half-Mile II, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

March 19, 2022 - Texas Half-Mile, Texas Motor Speedway, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

April 23, 2022 - I-70 Half-Mile, I-70 Motorsports Park, Odessa, MO

5. May 28, 2022 - Red Mile I, The Red Mile, Lexington, KY

May 29, 2022 - Red Mile II, The Red Mile, Lexington, KY

June 11, 2022 - Laconia Short Track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

June 25, 2022 - Lima Half-Mile, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

July 2, 2022 - New York Short Track, Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

July 16, 2022 - Port Royal Half-Mile, Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA

July 30, 2022 - Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

August 6, 2022 - Black Hills Half-Mile, Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

August 13, 2022 - Castle Rock TT, Castle Rock Race Park, Castle Rock, WA

August 20, 2022 - Sacramento Mile, Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

September 3, 2022 - Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

September 4, 2022 - Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

September 24, 2022 - Cedar Lake Short Track, Cedar Lake Speedway & Arena, New Richmond, WI

October 15, 2022 - Volusia Half-Mile III, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

Online ticket sales for all rounds will be available in the coming weeks on AmericanFlatTrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.