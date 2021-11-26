Friday, Nov 26

The Big Book of Motorbikes

Racing News
The Big Book of Motorbikes showcases the wonderful world of motorbikes to a new and vibrant generation.


Highlighting many of the different sectors within the motorbike space, The Big Book of Motorbikes takes the reader on a two-wheeled journey they will want to read again and again.

This is a fun and educational volume for children, illustrated and brightly colored by the book’s designer, Asim Hussain.
From industry to competition, records and just riding for fun, The Big Book of Motorbikes has it all just waiting for you to explore!


Rennie Scaysbrook has been a motorbike rider from the moment he first sat on a Honda QR50 as a four- year-old in Australia. Rennie comes from a family steeped in motorbike culture that dates back three generations.


For the past 16 years, Rennie has been a full-time motorbike journalist, traveling the globe to test and write on the most important motorbikes from the world’s leading manufacturers.


Rennie is also an accomplished racer and holds the motorbike course record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado, USA.


“Coming from a bike-mad family, I know the positive effects motorbikes can have on a child’s upbringing,” says Scaysbrook. “Bikes have been such an integral part of my family, and I wanted to  pass that love via fun and informative education onto a new generation of bike riders. With a four-year-old son myself, I know each time I read him a bike book before bed I will have his full attention, so, in a way, it was a selfish little project to make this book! But I am happy with how The Big Book of Motorbikes turned out and the response from the motorcycling community has been overwhelming.”

 

The Big Book of Motorbikes is available in Amazon stores across the globe for $17.95 USD at this link.

