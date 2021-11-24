Pepperjack Kennels Offering $2500 Bonus Cash, Presenting Green Flag Party at 54th Snowball Derby

PepperJack Kennels – a professional retriever training company based in both Wisconsin and Texas – has announced partnerships for a strong presence at the 54th Snowball Derby, Dec 1-5 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. PepperJack Kennels will present the Green Flag Party and Bonus Cash during the Snowball Derby, adorn the No. 43 Toyota driven by Derek Thorn in both the Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100, and present race broadcast coverage on Racing America and Speed51.TV

Notably, Sunday’s 300-lap Snowball Derby will feature PepperJack Kennels Bonus Cash of $500 to the leader on lap 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250.

Activities for PepperJack Kennels at Five Flags will begin on Wednesday December 1 with the WEAR Green Flag Party presented by PepperJack Kennels. PJK will present the live music during the night which features the draw for the all-important Snowball Derby qualifying order.

PepperJack Kennels will be featured on Racing America’s broadcast including sponsoring the weekend’s PepperJack Kennels pit reports and the PepperJack Kennels Last Lap. Sunday’s pre-race show will also be presented by PJK.

Bakersfield, California’s Derek Thorn will drive the No. 43 PepperJack Kennels Toyota in both the Snowflake 100 and Snowball Derby. The 2021 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour champion drives for Byron and Carol Campbell of Campbell Motorsports. The 2019 Snowflake 100 winner is searching for his first Snowball triumph after back-to-back pole positions in 2019 and 2020.

Race fans can learn more about PepperJack Kennels, their services, and their world-class facilities in Woodville, Wisc. and Ravenna, Texas by visiting www.PepperJackKennels.com/Snowball

PepperJack Kennels PR