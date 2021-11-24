Delaney Gray Signs With MPM Marketing

Delaney Gray has a lot to be thankful for during this time of the year, but now she has even more reason to be thankful.

Gray, a 9-year-old bandolero racer from La Grange, N.C., has signed with McCallister Precision Marketing. Gray will work with the MPM Marketing team to help further her career as she begins her climb up the racing ranks.

“MPM Marketing is very excited to add this young lady to our list of clients,” said MPM Marketing founder Tonya McCallister. “Delaney and her parents are very dedicated and our team is looking forward to working with them to help Delaney prepare for her future in racing.”

Gray is just beginning to get her feet wet in the racing world by racing a bandolero. She competed this year during the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway and recently made her debut at Goodyear All American Speedway in Jacksonville, N.C.

During her time racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gray helped raise money to support Speedway Children’s Charities. By the end of the summer, Gray had raised a whopping $10,010 for the charity, more than any other bandolero team.

“I’m really happy to work with Tonya and MPM Marketing,” Gray said. “Tonya has been very nice to talk to so far and she has a lot of experience. I think it’ll be great to work with her next season while I keep racing and gaining experience.”

Gray isn’t done racing this year as she heads to Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C., this weekend to compete during the Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 26-28.

