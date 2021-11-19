ARCA releases 2022 ARCA Menards East and West schedules

The schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West have been finalized, with seven races slated for the East and eleven set for the West.

The ARCA Menards East season will commence with the series’ ninth visit to New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, February 15. The ARCA Menards West season kicks off a month later with a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, March 11

The highlights:

The East season will start with two consecutive races in Florida as Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola follows New Smyrna on Saturday, March 19.

Dover International Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will once again host the series on April 29 and May 7, respectively. The concrete one-mile Dover oval will be the fastest track on the East schedule.

The East season will conclude with three straight combination events with the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa Speedway on June 11, The Milwaukee Mile on August 28, and the season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.

Irwindale Speedway and Portland International Raceway will both host a pair of West events, with Irwindale’s set for March 26 and July 2, while the Portland road course events will be June 4 and September 3.

Kern County Raceway Park returns to the schedule after a year’s absence on April 23, while Evergreen Speedway also returns on August 20. The race at Evergreen is slated to be the 1000 th race in West Series history dating back to 1954.

race in West Series history dating back to 1954. Traditional events at Sonoma Raceway, All-American Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all return.

The West season finale remains at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, part of NASCAR Championship Weekend at the one-mile desert oval.

The East races at Dover and Bristol will be part of conjunction weekends with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

West races at Phoenix will be in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and/or the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series; one race at Portland will be in conjunction with the NTT Data IndyCar Series and the other will be in conjunction with the NASCAR Xfinity Series; the Sonoma race will be in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series.

The complete 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule:

Feb. 15 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna Beach, FL

March 19 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola, FL

April 29 Dover International Speedway Dover, DE

May 7 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN

June 11 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA

Aug. 28 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI

Sept. 15 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

The complete 2022 ARCA Menards Series West schedule:

March 11 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

March 26 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA

April 23 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA

June 4 Portland International Raceway Portland, OR

June 11 Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, CA

July 2 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA

Aug. 20 Evergreen Speedway Evergreen, WA

Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway Portland, OR

Oct. 1 All-American Speedway Roseville, CA

Oct. 14 The Bullring at LVMS Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 5 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Race start times and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR PR