Monday, Nov 15

Travis Pastrana Brings the Heat on Day One of Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Stop

Racing News
Monday, Nov 15 39
Travis Pastrana Brings the Heat on Day One of Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Stop David Becker/Getty Images North America

Nitro Rallycross kicked off the Phoenix stop of its 2021 championship tour Saturday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park with action-packed racing, huge jumps exceeding 100-ft and fierce competition. A world-class lineup of multi-disciplinary racers, including Travis Pastrana (USA), Kyle Busch (USA), Tanner Foust (USA) and more faced off on the series’ latest revolutionary track, Nitro RX’s most challenging and technically demanding course yet.

 

Showing his trademark skill and daring, Pastrana advanced through Nitro RX’s Supercar Battle Brackets, beating WRX champion Timmy Hansen (SWE) and reigning Nitro RX champion Kevin Hansen (SWE) before going up against GRC and ARX veteran Steve Arpin (CAN) in the final. After a great start by Arpin, the two battled throughout, launching side-by-side off the track’s gap jump as the lead changed hands. In the end, Pastrana pulled away to take the win as well as the pole for Sunday’s first heat and 50 crucial series points.

 

Two time NASCAR Cup Championship winner Kyle Busch made his rallycross debut earlier in the day as a guest driver against Scott Speed (USA). Busch’s dirt racing roots transferred quickly to Nitro RX and he put in a strong performance, but in the end Speed won this round.

 

Look for Pastrana, Busch, Speed, along with the full Nitro RX Supercar roster, to be back in the mix when racing resumes on Sunday. A full series of heats, semifinals, and a last chance qualifier (LCQ) will build anticipation for the high stakes eight-car final.

 

Supercar Qualifying Order (Round 3):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

Team

1

199

Travis Pastrana

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

2

00

Steve Arpin

CAN

GRX Loenbro

3

23

Kevin Eriksson

SWE

Olsbergs MSE

4

21

Timmy Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

5

4

Robin Larsson

SWE

Monster Energy RX Cartel

6

9

Kevin Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

7

41

Scott Speed

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

8

35

Fraser McConnell

JAM

Olsbergs MSE

9

16

Oliver Eriksson

SWE

XCITE Energy Racing

10

34

Tanner Foust

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

11

51

Kyle Busch

USA

 

12

02

Cabot Bigham

USA

XCITE Energy Racing

13

81

Ronalds Baldins

LAT

Baldins

14

42

Oliver Bennett

GBR

ITE Energy Racing

15

33

Liam Doran

GBR

Monster Energy RX Cartel

 

In the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) took his second straight finals win. Karam beat out George MeGennis (USA), who earned his third Nitro RX podium, and Conner Martell (USA), who won his first in his Nitro RX debut.

 

NRX Next Final (Round 5):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

Team

1

24

Sage Karam

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

2

9

George Megennis

USA

#YellowSquad

3

21

Conner Martell

USA

 

4

55

Lane Vacala

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

5

60

Martin Enlund

SWE

Enlunds Motorsport

6

99

Eric Gordon

USA

Bak 40 Motorsport

 

Look for more Supercar and NRX Next action Sunday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, a true destination for speed and competition for nearly four decades.

 

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendarFans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

 

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Toyota Unveils the New GR Supra Funny Car in NHRA DPi Goes Down to the Wire with Last-Lap Lunge »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.