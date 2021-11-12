Tincknell Puts Mazda atop Practice Chart in Motul Petit Le Mans Practice

Harry Tincknell chose the perfect time to clock the fastest lap – in the final seconds of the session.

Tincknell recorded a lap of 1 minute, 9.356 seconds (131.841 mph) Thursday during the second of three practices for Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

His lap in the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda RT24-P knocked Felipe Nasr’s No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPI-V.R (1:09.400) from the top spot in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class during the hour-long IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship session around the 12-turn, 2.54-mile circuit.

Tincknell and teammates Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito are bidding farewell to Mazda’s DPi program, which will cease operation after the race.

“We were pretty strong overall in that session,” Tincknell said. “We had a little issue out there in the first session. I hope to have got all the bad luck out of the way and just keep moving forward.”

Nasr will join teammates Pipo Derani and Mike Conway in their DPi championship battle against the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 co-driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi in the season finale. The No. 10 Acura leads the No. 31 Cadillac by 19 points, setting up the likelihood that whichever car finishes better in the race wins the DPi championship.

Gabriel Aubry, in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07 he shares with John Farano and James French, topped the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) chart through the first two practices with a lap of 1:11.718 in the opening session. But the No. 8 missed most of the second practice after colliding with the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche GT Daytona (GTD) entry. The final practice was scheduled under the lights Thursday evening.

In Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), Colin Braun put the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320 on top with a 1:15.916 lap in the opening practice. The No. 54 trails the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier by 50 points ahead of qualifying on Friday and Saturday’s 10-hour race.