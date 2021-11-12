Tincknell Puts Mazda atop Practice Chart in Motul Petit Le Mans Practice

No. 4 Corvette Keeps Rolling in Practice, but Porsches Are in Pursuit
Corvette Racing’s No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R continued its recent hot form as Nick Tandy set the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class pace in Practice 2 on Thursday. Tandy navigated Michelin Raceway in 1:16.938 (118.848 mph).
Tandy was the only GTLM driver to break the 1:17 barrier in the afternoon session, though both WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19s did so in the morning practice. Fred Makowiecki led GTLM in that early session with a lap of 1:16.726 (119.177 mph) in the No. 97 Porsche.
“The qualifying session will be held at a similar time tomorrow (as the Thursday afternoon practice), so this session was really our qualifying preparation,” Tandy said. “And considering it might be raining later today, it was also important to get some work in race trim. It was a good session – no issues, just going through the plan.”
In the GT Daytona (GTD) class, the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 rebounded from recent disappointment by setting the fast lap in each of the first two practices. All-time IMSA wins leader Bill Auberlen paced the first practice at 1:19.197 (115.458 mph), with Robby Foley setting the fast lap of Practice 2 at 1:19.593 (114.884 mph). Aidan Read will share the car in the race.
The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, with Jan Heylen at the wheel, sustained heavy damage in its encounter with the No. 8 Tower Motorsport LMP2 early in the second practice. Heylen went off track where the cars cross the blind brow under the Fox Factory bridge near Turn 11. The No. 16 Porsche speared into a concrete wall along the outer pit lane used for support races. Heylen was uninjured.
A spokesperson for Wright Motorsports said the team was still determining if the car could be repaired prior to Friday’s qualifying session. She added that Tower Motorsports manager Peter Barron immediately apologized for the incident and offered to assist the Wright team’s repair efforts.
Qualifying streams live on IMSA.com/TVLive at 3:45 p.m. ET Friday. The race airs live Saturday starting at noon on NBC and switching to NBCSN at 3 p.m. Flag-to-flag coverage is also available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and IMSA Radio.