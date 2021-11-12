2022 Trueman and Akin Bronze Cups Highlight Special Program with Path to Le Mans

The path for Bronze-rated drivers to earn an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans became clearer today with IMSA’s introduction of the Trueman Bronze Cup for Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) and Akin Bronze Cup for GT Daytona (GTD) starting in 2022.

The Bronze Cup honor in each class continues the legacy of the Jim Trueman and Bob Akin awards that have been presented annually to IMSA drivers for more than a decade. Starting next year, full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers rated Bronze on the FIA Driver Categorization list may compete for the awards. The Trueman Bronze Cup (LMP2) and Akin Bronze Cup (GTD) winners at the end of the season will each receive an invitation to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans the following year.

“Jim Trueman and Bob Akin were legends of sports car racing and it’s important that IMSA keeps honoring their memories with these awards,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We are adjusting the name of the awards to include ‘Bronze,’ which highlights the significance for Bronze-rated drivers to vie for an automatic entry into the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race where most drivers dream of competing.”

Bronze-rated drivers will benefit in their pursuit of the Trueman and Akin Bronze Cups from IMSA’s decision to add a cumulative 60 minutes to the weekend practice schedules at selected WeatherTech Championship events in 2022. The top Bronze-rated LMP2 and GTD finishers at every WeatherTech Championship race will also be recognized on the postrace podium.

“While the added practice time isn’t specifically for Bronze drivers only, they will clearly benefit from additional track time,” Doonan said. “It’s an added value for their commitment to the WeatherTech Championship and could well pay back a huge dividend by winning the Trueman Bronze Cup or Akin Bronze Cup.”

Heading into the 2021 season finale on Saturday, the Motul Petit Le Mans, Ben Keating of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports leads the Jim Trueman Award standings in LMP2 and Rob Ferriol of Team Hardpoint tops the Bob Akin Award standings in GTD.

The 2022 WeatherTech Championship season opens with the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona from Jan. 27-30. It is preceded by the Roar Before the Rolex 24 test session and qualifying race from Jan. 21-23.