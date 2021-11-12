Friday, Nov 12

PMH and SCCA Pro Racing Expand Partnership to Long-Term Operating Agreement

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) and SCCA Pro Racing announced today that they are strengthening their current partnership through a historic 25-year partnership agreement, a highly strategic move that builds on an already strong foundation.

Under the expanded agreement, PMH will assume responsibility for promotion, operating, staffing, and commercial aspects of SCCA Pro Racing starting in 2022, while sanction and sporting oversight of the Formula 4 U.S. and Formula Regional Americas Championships and FIA International events will stay with SCCA Pro Racing.

“Bringing SCCA Pro Racing centrally under the management of PMH will serve to strengthen all of our properties,” said Tony Parella, PMH Owner and CEO. “This cornerstone agreement sets PMH up for continued success, delivering immediate improved operational and organizational strength, while maintaining agility and focus on new opportunities.” 

Parella’s ability to create a strong internal culture transcends his decades of leadership across multiple industries. Optimizing the organizational impact of PMH will have an immediate and positive impact for all stakeholders, partners, staff, contractors, and fans.

“We have been partners with Tony and the PMH team supporting the Trans Am series since 2017 and they have done a great job growing and promoting the Formula 4 U.S. and Formula Regional Americas Championships this year,” said Mike Cobb, President and CEO of SCCA. “Tony and I share a lot of the same values of integrity, fairness, and professionalism. We are excited to build on this success in the future, to deliver the best racing experience possible for our combined membership, partners, and fans." 

PMH will have a booth at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show, Booth 7014, on December 9-11. The 2022 SpeedTour schedule kicks off on February 4-6 at Auto Club Speedway.

Trans Am presented by Pirelli TA2® cars set a single-event grid record with 53 entries at the Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of the Americas in 2021. Photo by Chris Clark. 
