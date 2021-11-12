NBC Sports to Present More Than 80 Hours of Imsa Weathertech Sportscar Championship Across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2022

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, including live comprehensive coverage of the historic 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race on January 29-30.

NBC Sports’ 2022 IMSA schedule is highlighted by 12 hours of NBC network coverage – the most since NBC Sports acquired the rights in 2018 – as well as nearly 45 hours of coverage on USA Network, which begins its first season as the cable home of IMSA in 2022.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with live, flag-to-flag coverage of all races airing on NBC and USA Network, as well as exclusive streaming coverage for portions of a variety of endurance races, including the Rolex 24, Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans. Including coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge series, NBC Sports will present more than 100 hours of IMSA coverage in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to showcase the incredible racing of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 and kick things off with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Michael Perman, vice president of programming, NBC Sports. “With more coverage than ever before on the NBC broadcast network, the inaugural season of IMSA on USA Network and comprehensive live coverage on Peacock, IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action.”

“IMSA continues to gather momentum, with new race cars and expanded manufacturer participation coming into the series over the next couple of years,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “NBC Sports’ coverage of IMSA has contributed substantially to our success over the last three seasons with record viewership, and we expect our partnership will include further growth next year and well into the future.”

Following is NBC Sports’ 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

Date Race Circuit Network Sun., January 23 Roar Before the Rolex 24 Daytona International Speedway Peacock Sat., January 29 Rolex 24 At Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBC/USA/Peacock Sun., January 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBC/USA/Peacock Sat., March 19 Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway USA/Peacock Sat., April 9 Grand Prix of Long Beach Long Beach Street Circuit USA Sun., May 1 Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC Sun., May 15 Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course USA Sat., June 4 Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park USA Sun., June 28 Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International USA/Peacock Sun., July 3 Sports Car Grand Prix Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NBC Sat., July 16 Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park USA/Peacock Sun., Aug. 7 Road America Road America USA/Peacock Sun., Aug. 28 GT Challenge at VIR VIRginia International Raceway USA Sat., Oct. 1 Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta NBC/USA/Peacock

NBC Sports PR