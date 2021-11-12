Moose Racing Closes 2021 Season This Saturday in Arizona

The famous Moose Racing Team will bring the curtain down on its 2021 season this weekend when driver Austin Williams battles with the top stars in the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Series in the “54th Annual Western World Championship” at the Arizona Speedway. The preliminaries will take place on Friday night with the finale running on Saturday.

Williams heads to the race in the “Copper State” in third position in the USAC/CRA driver point standings. In addition, car owners Tom and Lauri Sertich are in third in the car owner standings. Both the team and the driver have a firm grip on the position heading into the last two races of the year.

Saturday’s race will not only be the last of the year for the Moose #92 and Williams, but it will also be the last time they compete on the desert track. After a race the last weekend of November, the track that is located south of Phoenix will cease operation and the property will be redeveloped. Strong rumors persist that the promoter will have another track up and ready in the Phoenix area for 2022.

Last weekend Moose Racing, and Williams took on the best traditional sprint car drivers in the nation in the “25th Annual Oval Nationals” at Perris Auto Speedway. Over the first two nights of action, the Huntington Beach, California team, and driver Williams were the best of the USAC/CRA contingent. On Thursday night, Williams laid down a sizzling 16.652 lap in qualifying. That was not only the best of all the CRA teams, but it was fifth fastest in the 36-car field. He followed that up by placing fifth in his heat and having to contest the B main. Second in the B put him into the A main event where he started ninth. From there Williams moved forward and recorded the best finish of any USAC/CRA driver by placing seventh.

Twenty-four hours later the #92 and Williams recorded the 11th fastest time in qualifying before earning a direct ticket into the main event with a fourth-place finish in the 10-lap heat race. This time the 31-year-old started 12th in the 30-lap main. He again moved forward to finish ninth. For the second night in a row, that was the best finish of the CRA drivers.

After his prowess in nights one and two, things looked bright for Saturday. Right out of the box, Williams looked good. Of the 28 cars that took time trials, the Corona, California driver was fifth fastest for the second time in 48-hours. Unfortunately, that was the last bright spot of the weekend. In the heat race, the car was having some mechanical issues and did not transfer to the A main. Later in the B main, Williams started on the pole, but it was obvious the car was still having issues as he slid backwards in the field. When the 12-lapper was over, Williams was seventh and that was one place out of transfer.

After the issues in the B-main, the Moose Team had a provisional at its disposal to start the in the 40-lap finale. Rather than risking doing damage to the internals of the car, they decided to sit the main out and get ready for this weeks “Western World.”

For fans who would like to see Williams and the famous Moose car in person this week, spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. each afternoon with racing at 7:00. The track is located at 48700 N. Ironwood, in San Tan Valley, AZ (85140). The website is https://www.arizonaspeedway.net/and the office phone is (480) 926-6688.

While the racing season ends in Arizona this weekend, the Moose Racing team will immediately begin work for a busy 2022 campaign that will open with three races at the Cocopah Speedway in Yuma, Arizona in late January. The crew will completely strip down the cars and go over them with a fine-tooth comb, so they are race ready for the openers. In addition, the team will be exploring the possibility of adding marketing partners for another run at the USAC/CRA championship.

Moose Racing would like to thank the following marketing partners for making the 2021 racing season possible. Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror, Phil & Eileen King, Lucas Oil Centers (Evansville, IN), and Specialized Powder Coating. Also, the following companies who have provided valuable product support for the team’s racing effort. CRC, Freeway Auto Supply, Keizer Wheels, Wilwood Disk Brakes, and FKK Indy.

