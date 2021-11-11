Brody Roa Takes on 54th Annual Western World Championships in Arizona This Week – Kcrp and Turkey Night Still to Come

Brody Roa will close his USAC/CRA 2021 sprint car racing season this Friday and Saturday at the “54th Annual Western World Championships” at the Arizona Speedway. The two nights of action will be Roa’s last at the track that will be making way for redevelopment at the end of the month.

Roa heads into the final two races of the 2021 USAC/CRA Sprint Car campaign second in the championship point standings. He will take his first green flag in qualifying 56-points out of first place. His never give up attitude will be on full display at both races as he tries to close the gap and take the top spot.

This week’s race will be Roa’s second at Arizona Speedway in 2021. Five weeks ago on October 2nd, an impressive late race charge saw the “Pride of Garden Grove” finish third in the 30-lap main event. Last year at the Western World, Roa got clobbered while battling for second on the first night. The extensive damage forced crew chief Zac Bozonich and the crew to roll out a backup car for night number two. After running as far back as 19th in the final, he came charging back to finish 10th. In 2019, he also placed 10th at the finale of the Western Worlds. Roa’s best recent finish in the Western’s came in 2017 when he placed sixth in the finale.

Last week Roa participated in the “25th Anniversary Oval Nationals” at Perris Auto Speedway. The veteran driver came into the three straight nights of racing 75-points out of first place in the championship standings. By the time the final checkered flag ended the finale of the historic race on Saturday night, he had shaved 19-points off the disadvantage. His highlight of the weekend on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval came on Friday. It was a night that did not start out like normal for the Garden Grove, California inhabitant as he qualified an uncharacteristic 27th fastest out of the 37-cars on hand. A seventh-place finish in his heat was followed by an 11th in the B main. That forced Roa to a rare provisional to get into the A main where he put on a show. Starting on the back row in 25th, the veteran driver passed 15 cars and ended up 10th! Opening night of the Ovals saw Roa start 14th in the 30-lap main and finish 13th. In the 40-lap finale on Saturday, he began the race in 16th and raced his way up to 12th.

While many teams have already packed it in for the season and others will be done after this weekend, Roa will still have two races to go. As soon as he is done in Arizona, he will drive home and journey to the Kern County Raceway Park for Monday’s “George ‘Ziggy’ Snider Classic.” The 30-year-old racer will be driving Jason May’s brand-new #8M Eagle Chassis at the Bakersfield track. The last time Roa drove for May was the third weekend in April when he won an open competition 360 show at Kern County on Friday and followed that up with a USAC West Coast 360 victory 24-hours later at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. Roa and May will team up again on Friday and Saturday November 26th and 27th for the historic 80th running of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” at the Ventura Raceway.

Fans who would like to see Roa in action this Friday and Saturday can find the Arizona Speedway at 48700 N. Ironwood Dr, in San Tan Valley, Arizona (85140). Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. each day with racing at 7:00. The track website is at https://www.arizonaspeedway.net/ and the office phone is (480) 926-6688.

Those wishing to see him in action on Monday in the #8M can find Kern County Raceway Park adjacent to Interstate 5 at 13500 Raceway Boulevard at Interstate 5 and Enos Lane in Bakersfield (93311). The KCRP website is at https://www.arizonaspeedway.net/. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

Roa will have team merchandise, which makes great Christmas gifts, available for his fans at both races. For those unable to attend races in person, the BR Performance online store is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars and more. To see check it out, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Biker Bruce Fischer, Inland Rigging, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition during what is going to be a very busy 2022 season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

