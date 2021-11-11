Thursday, Nov 11

Formula DRIFT announces 2022 schedule

Racing News
Thursday, Nov 11 8
Formula DRIFT announces 2022 schedule

Only ten short days since the 2021 Formula DRIFT PRO and Link ECU PROSPEC Championships were decided at Irwindale Speedway, the series is announcing its full 2022 schedule.

 

There is an exciting addition next year, and everybody will be pleased so see the traditional season opener on the Streets of Long Beach has returned to its April schedule, while the season will end, as always, at Irwindale Speedway in October.

 

NEW FOR 2022

The headline story is the addition of Utah Motorsports Campus in mid-September. It replaces Lake Erie Speedway, which appeared on the 2021 schedule.

 

In addition to the FD PRO teams, Utah Motorsports Park will host the Final Round of the PROSPEC series, giving the teams an opportunity to shine ahead of the PRO Final at Irwindale Speedway one month later.

 

Otherwise, the 2022 venues remain the same as this year, including a return to the purpose-built Drift Arena at Englishtown Raceway Park.

 

“2021 was one of the most successful years in Formula DRIFT history! ” said Ryan Sage, Formula DRIFT President. “Coming off 2020, which was challenging for everybody, we’re extremely grateful for the strength of support shown by the FD community – illustrating, once again, why Formula DRIFT is one of the fastest growing motorsports series in the world. 

 

“For 2022, we’ve added a new venue – Utah Motor Sports Campus – to host both PRO and PROSPEC rounds. And while we removed Erie Speedway from the schedule, we were very impressed with the professionalism and success of our first event, so we look forward to returning there in the future.”

 

The weekend format introduced in 2021 will remain in place, with PRO and PROSPEC teams qualifying on Friday utilizing the Knockout Qualifying Format, which sees each driver run once before the bottom eight qualifiers run a second time to secure their qualification or risk elimination. Both championships will then compete in Top 32 elimination heats on Saturday.

 

The entirety of the 2022 FD PRO and Link ECU PROSPEC Championships will be free to view online thanks to the hugely popular Formula DRIFT livestream. This can be accessed via formulad.com as well as its social media and YouTube channels. 

 

2022 FORMULA DRIFT PRO CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

VENUE

LOCATION

DATE

Streets of Long Beach

Long Beach, CA

April 1-2

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Atlanta, GA

May 6-7

Orlando Speed World

Orlando, FL

May 20-21

Englishtown Raceway Park

Englishtown, NJ

June 10-11

World Wide Technology Raceway

Madison, IL

July 15-16

Evergreen Speedway

Monroe, WA

August 5-6

Utah Motorsports Park

Grantsville, UT

September 16-17

Irwindale Speedway

Irwindale, CA

October 14-15

 

2022 FORMULA DRIFT LINK ECU PROSPEC CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

VENUE

LOCATION

DATE

Orlando Speed World

Orlando, FL

May 20-21

Englishtown Raceway Park

Englishtown, NJ

June 10-11

World Wide Technology Raceway

Madison, IL

July 15-16

Utah Motorsports Park

Grantsville, UT

September 16-17

 

Please visit formulad.com for schedule updates, driver profiles, new content and more.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Get to Know IMSA Diverse Driver Development Candidates High Stakes Rivalry Race Coming at Motul Petit Le Mans »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.