Jim Beaver Wraps Up 2021 BITD Season With Victory in California City

Professional off-road racer and General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered by Polaris RZR host Jim Beaver ended his pursuit of a 2021 Best in the Desert class championship with the UTV Unlimited victory in the Cal City Desert Challenge. Beaver and the #2915 General Tire Polaris RZR team crossed the finish line first in class on both days of racing to cap off the BITD season with a second place finish in the class points standings.

“It’s great to wrap up the year with a race win in Cal City!” Beaver said. “This whole year, we did what we set out to do with a new car—return to the front of the field. After a consistent season, plus a few near misses and close calls, we finally have a victory in hand. I’m proud of our whole team for the results we got this year, and can’t thank all of our sponsors enough for all of the support all season long!”