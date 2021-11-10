Jim Beaver Wraps Up 2021 BITD Season With Victory in California City

In a closely matched battle across three laps of the 30-mile course on Saturday, Beaver took the lead on corrected time on the final lap and won the first of two days of racing to set up for Sunday. Trent Beaver took over the car for the second day and matched the result during his own three-lap stint.
The 2021 campaign has seen Beaver make half a dozen race starts, with a full slate of BITD events as well as the Legacy Racing Association Baja Nevada. He scored podium finishes in half of those events, with second place runs at Baja Nevada and Vegas to Reno joining the win in Cal City. The #2915 machine, nicknamed “Mona Lisa,” finished every race it ran in the top 10, starting with its debut in Beaver’s hands in the Parker 250 at the start of the season.
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by General Tire, Vision Wheel, Polaris RZR, Rigid Industries, Fistful of Bourbon, GSP XTV Axles, DirtFish, Discount Tire, Gibson Exhaust, Rugged Radios, Pro Armor, HCR, Acronis, Impact Racing, Optimas Powersports, Northern Chill, Marwin Sports, and iRacing. For more information on Jim Beaver and the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit DownAndDirtyShow.com
, follow @JimBeaver15 on all social media channels, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.