Get to Know IMSA Diverse Driver Development Candidates

David Dalton, 23
Charlotte, North Carolina
Dalton moved from New Jersey in 2016 to attend the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina. He graduated with a certification two years later after learning how to set up a stock car and the ins and outs of race cars. After receiving his certification, Dalton started go-kart racing in the KA100 Senior Series on road courses and won three events. He finished a close second at Daytona in a 50-kart field.
Dalton drove his first race car in a Lucas Oil Formula test at Sebring in 2018, saying the transition from karts to race cars “came naturally.” He returned to Sebring in late 2018 to compete in the Kart To Car Shootout, which had a field of 30 competitors, turning in the fast lap on Day 2. After three days of head-to-head competition, Dalton was chosen to participate in the series. In 2019 he ran the F4 United States Championship powered by Honda and the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series, where he earned a victory at National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park in Kentucky in 2019.
“When I learned about the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, it was like a dream come true,” Dalton says. “I could not believe my eyes what was being offered and how it was being offered and that it was IMSA. Racing IMSA is a goal of mine. I want to aspire to be an all-around professional race driver and win championships. In the process, I want to lead by example for all the ethnic drivers, not only drivers but race engineers, technicians or data analysts and so on. I want to use my platform to help open those opportunities up for them. This scholarship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because I’m not getting younger. I keep working the grind behind the scenes, like building my marketing tools, to be ready for a chance like this. I’m lost for words that I’m a finalist for this scholarship.”