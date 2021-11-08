JP "Bergy" Bergeron finishes 5th in Phoenix

There is no doubt that Jean-Philippe Bergeron showed his mettle on Saturday aboard the #46 David Gilliland Racing Ford Fusion during the final round of the ARCA West Series at Phoenix International Speedway in Arizona. This was the Canadian driver’s third appearance in the ARCA series this year, after having driven at Salem Speedway in Indiana and Kansas Speedway, finishing 8th and 5th respectively. Yesterday’s fifth-place finish confirms that the 23-year-old driver has a place in a professional series like ARCA.



Bergeron started from the 6th position after a combined practice and qualifying session, but found his car too loose during the first part of the race and ended up in 9th place after only a few laps. Adjustments made during the mid-race refueling allowed the team to improve the car and it performed better in the second half of the event.



“It’s a very technical track with a lot of possible racing lines! I found my line quickly and kept it. The car adhered more and more to the track and I think I made the right choice,” said the driver. The final 30 laps of the race were run under the green flag and Jean-Philippe took advantage of it to gain positions. After battling for several laps with his teammate, number 45 Jake Garcia, Bergeron took fifth place and finished the race with his second career top 5 in the ARCA series.



In his three ARCA Series races this year, Bergeron has shown great adaptability and talent. Talks are underway to determine the driver’s path forward for the 2022 season on American soil. “We have been very impressed with JP on-track performance and would be delighted to have him join us for a full season in 2022,” said David Gilliland, owner of David Gilliland Racing. The Prolon Racing Team and Festidrag development organization is currently working on funding for the 2022 season.



Next Event: Governor’s Cup in New Smyrna, Florida



The Canadian driver will travel to Florida this week to compete in the Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna in the Pro Late Model class with the Race Car Solution team. Last February, Bergeron finished 5th in the championship in the same category at the World Series of Asphalt. The event will take place on Saturday, November 13.



JP Bergeron PR