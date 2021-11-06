The ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday didn’t disappoint in the slightest. With a stacked field of 34 entries coming into the event, it provided fans an amazing close battle for the championship all race long.

Ty Gibbs scored the victory from the pole on Saturday and dominated the event upfront leading all 100 circuits of the Arizona Lottery 100. Gibbs throughout 2021 scored 15 victories across the ARCA, ARCA East, and ARCA West divisions and scored his first victory in the West tour.

Taylor Gray and Sammy Smith rounded out the top three finishers.

Jesse Love claimed the 2021 ARCA Menards Series championship via tiebreaker with Jake Drew. Love won the title after confusion on the last lap when Drew Dollar and Trevor Huddleston slowed after taking the white flag while race winner Ty Gibbs was receiving the checkered flag right behind, thus allowing Love to pass Huddleston for 14th.

Love finishes the championship season with two victories along with four top five and five top 10 finishes.

Jake Drew finishes the year with five top five and eight top 10 finishes.

Kansas Speedway ARCA Menards Series winner Nick Sanchez took home fourth while J.P. Bergeron finished fifth.

Jake Garcia, Drew Dollar, Rajah Caruth, Gracie Trotter and Cole Moore took home top 10 finishes.

The race had six cautions for 32 laps under yellow.

ARCA will announce the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West schedule at a later date. Stay tuned to SpeedwayDigest.com all offseason long for more details.