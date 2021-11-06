Wiedeman Wins POWRi At Caney Valley in Toyota 1-2-3

Bryant Wiedeman took the lead on lap 15 and led the final 16 laps to win night one of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Championship Weekend at Caney Valley Speedway and clinch his first POWRi title.

Wiedeman became the youngest national midget car champion at age 16 years and four months. The win is his second of the season after previously taking top honors at Spoon Valley.

Fellow Toyota-powered driver Brent Crews led the first 14 laps before being overtaken by Wiedeman. Crews then held down the second spot the rest of the way with Wiedeman’s Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate finishing third to give Toyota drivers a podium sweep on the night.

KKM driver Brenham Crouch placed fourth, with Crews’ CB Industries teammate finishing fifth, followed by KKM drivers Taylor Reimer and Cade Lewis in sixth and seventh.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will wrap up the 2021 season on Saturday night with the second night of Championship Weekend at Caney Valley Speedway.

Toyota-Powered Drivers POWRi Caney Valley Speedway Friday Results

Bryant Wiedeman – 1st

Brent Crews – 2nd

Gavan Boschele – 3rd

Brenham Crouch – 4th

Jade Avedisian – 5th

Taylor Reimer – 6th

Cade Lewis – 7th

Kaylee Bryson – 13th

TRD PR