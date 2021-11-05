World of Outlaws World Finals Adds Fourth Day Of Mud-Slinging Excitement for 2022

Buckle up, race fans: the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte promises to deliver the biggest show ever when the best wheelmen in dirt racing’s top three series return in 2022. On the penultimate night of racing this season, officials announced a fourth day of mud-slinging action will be added when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modified Series converge on Charlotte Nov. 2-5, 2022, in a season finale for the ages.

“Next season marks the 15th anniversary of World Finals and we wanted to do something big to mark the occasion for the fans who travel from across the country and around the world to make this event truly special,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “What better way to say ‘thanks’ than giving them more of what they love – an extra night of dirt-flying fun as drivers battle for a coveted World Finals trophy and season-ending championship.”

The expanded show will kick off with qualifying on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, followed by three consecutive nights of action-packed feature racing, culminating in the crowing of season champions for all three divisions.

“Each year we’ve looked at ways to increase the excitement to the fans during World Finals week,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “Since the beginning of the event in 2007 we’ve brought the Super DIRTcar Series to join the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, we’ve had unprecedented fan access, we’ve created the signature three division four-wide, we’ve added pre-event shows with drivers, concerts, parades and now adding another day to the event will only give us more opportunity to enhance the experience for the fans. We can’t wait for a four-day World Finals in 2022 and beyond.”

Complete schedules and details will be announced at a later date.

