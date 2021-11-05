Torgerson Racing Takes 2021 Season Championships Into Closing Rounds of Micro Season

With track championships at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park and Dixon Speedway in hand, Torgerson Racing has turned its focus to the final weeks of a busy and productive 2021 racing season in Micro Sprints. 15-year-old Ashton Torgerson won the Super 600 championship at Dixon while his 18-year-old brother Austin won the Non-Wing title at Plaza Park.

Torgerson Racing concludes its Micro Sprint season with Dixon Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the Lonnie Kaiser Memorial and November 13 at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. for the Non-Wing “Championship 50”

Austin Torgerson has had a string of solid outings. At the Lemoore Raceway Cal Cup, he finished tenth in the $6,000-to-win Non-Wing feature on Saturday October 16. At Turkey Bowl XXII at Delta Speedway, Torgerson won his 12-lap qualifier on Friday night October 29 in Super 600 and qualified for the pole shuffle. He went on to finish fifth in Saturday’s $2,000-to-win, 40-lap feature. He added a tenth place in Non-Wing out of 39 participants as well. Austin’s Non-Wing championship season at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park included three wins among eight total podiums.

Ashton Torgerson concluded his Super 600 championship-winning season at Dixon Speedway with a Non-Wing win and a Super 600 runner-up on October 9. His best finish at Lemoore’s Cal Cup came during the Friday night Super 600 action where he finished fourth in the feature. Torgerson only finished lower than second twice during the 2021 Super 600 season at Dixon Speedway on the way to the title.

To learn more about Torgerson Racing, visit them at their website www.TorgersonRacing.com Torgerson Racing is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ashton Torgerson Racing PR