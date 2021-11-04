Max Lanza is the 2021 EuroNASCAR Legend Trophy Champion!

Max Lanza is the new 2021 EuroNASCAR Legend Trophy champion. The Camaro #88 driver, lined up by CAAL Racing, conquered the coveted title at the end of an exciting season that saw him always excelling in the class trophy. The Italian driver performed well also in the overall Championship standings of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, where he conquered a Top5 and five Top10 overall finishes in the seven events of the series schedule .



“It is really amazing! I still can’t believe it! I am a NASCAR Champion! Winning is always a special feeling, but doing it like this, this year, after the crash of last season, made everything even more special" said Max Lanza, that, thanks also to the two good performance in Vallelunga, gained also the overall ninth position in the 2021 EuroNASCAR 2 standings. “I will be awarded in Daytona, in the house of USA NASCAR in front of all the most important protagonists of our world . A dream that come true thanks to a great team work: from the CAAL Racing technicians, who prepared always a perfect car, to all the partners that allowed us to be on the grid of each event of the season, and to my family who supported me in the darkest moments. And a big rewards goes to all the race fans that followed me from home and at the racetrack, the most intense one, thanks for the warmth that surrounded us all the season. You are amazing!"



After such a successful season , Max is already focused in next racing year: “We achieved the first goal, but we are already thinking to 2022. I want to continue in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, with a new challenge to face and new goals to achieve. We are already working on it. Let’s celebrate in Daytona than…the target is Hockenheim 2022!"



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series invites all the race fans to follow the 2022 six European events and the two special events to be announced in the next few months.

Max Lanza PR