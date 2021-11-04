Autodromo di Vallelunga to host the first EuroNASCAR All-Star Event on July 09-10

Following the resounding success of the recent EuroNASCAR Finals, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and the Autodromo di Vallelunga announced today that the Italian venue will host the first NWES All-Star Event on July 09-10, 2022. With a new format involving the best EuroNASCAR drivers battling on the 1,7 Km layout of Vallelunga’s short track layout, the next edition of the American Festival of Rome promises to quickly become a fan favorite.



“The NASCAR Whelen Euro series never stops growing and developing as we always push the pedal to the metal to make it bigger and better year after year!” declared NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “What a great opportunity it is to organize in 2022 the first NASCAR All-Star event in Europe! Rome and Vallelunga are the perfect places to stand a great summer show with innovative formats to gather the Italian fans around the passion for pure racing.”



The short track layout will promote close racing and spectacular battles on track, while the event surrounding the All-Star on-track activities will include a series of attractions for the fans allowing them to interact with their favorite drivers and enjoy the best family entertainment, all in a fun-oriented American-themed event.



"We are very happy, after the success of the 2021 event, which saw a large public participation with many families and children to be able to host in 2022 the EuroNASCAR All-Star Event,” said Alfredo Scala, Autodromo di Vallelunga General Manager. “This new format will further enhance the value of the Vallelunga Circuit as a hotbed of new formats with great appeal and with increasing interaction with the public".



While the event format will be unveiled in due course, the anticipation for a fantastic event in the Italian summer is already growing. Mark the date on your calendar, race fans: July 09-10, 2022 at Autodromo di Vallelunga, Rome.

NWES PR