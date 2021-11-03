Bergeron targets a top 5 finish in Phoenix

Jean-Philippe Bergeron will compete in the Arizona Lottery 100 at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. This will be the Canadian driver’s third appearance in the ARCA Series at the wheel of the No. 46 David Gilliland Racing Ford.



In his first race in the series at Salem Speedway on October 2, Bergeron impressed by qualifying seventh and finishing eighth in an 18-car field as he discovered the car and track for the first time.



He turned the heads of ARCA Series officials in his second race at Kansas Speedway. Starting fifth, he battled throughout the race with the points leaders to finish a strong fifth. Not only was this his first time experiencing the Kansas Speedway, it was also his first time on a 1.5-mile track.



“I adapted quickly to the #46 ARCA car, despite the fact that it is completely different than my Late Model car that I drive in Quebec. Since I have been working with the people at David Gilliland Racing, it has been a constant learning curve. The communication with my spotter and the team is getting better with each race,” says the driver who is about to fly to Phoenix.



With such a tight field and no less than 37 cars registered, Bergeron knows his task will not be easy. Even with rising star Ty Gibbs already crowned ARCA Series champion, the battle will be hot as the top five in the ARCA West Series standings are separated by only six points.



With the help of his top team DGR who excels in car preparation, Bergeron is confident he will perform well on the one-mile track and is aiming for nothing less than a top 5 finish.

JP Bergeron PR