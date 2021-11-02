ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Phoenix

|
Jake Garcia, No. 45 Ford Performance Fusion
- Jake Garcia will make his ARCA Menards Series West debut behind the wheel of the No. 45 Ford Performance Fusion for David Gilliland Racing at Phoenix.
- The 16-year-old driver has had quite the successful 2021 season capturing the Southern Super Series championship and the Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series championship at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.
- So far in 2021, Garcia has competed in 32 events between Pro and Super Late Models with six wins, 17 top-fives and 24 top-10s.
- The No. 45 team will be led by veteran NCWTS crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. who currently works full-time with Hailie Deegan. The experienced voice in his ear should prove useful as Hillman has called 19 races at the 1-mile track including 14 in the Truck Series with one win (Todd Bodine - 2005), seven top-fives and 10 top-10s.
