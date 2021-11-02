ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Phoenix

Taylor Gray, No. 71 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Taylor Gray will pull double duty for the third time this season between the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and the ARCA Menards Series West.

The 16-year-old Ripper Coffee driver has two prior starts at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway including a third-place finish last year at this event and a ninth-place run back in March after being hampered by a two-lap penalty for fueling and changing tires at the same time during the competition pit break.

Gray has found success with the ARCA West series this season on two occasions - Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring. Most recently, he was spun from fourth on lap 47 at All American (Calif.) Speedway and sustained too much damage to continue.

Chad Johnston has 19 total races on his resume at Phoenix including two with ARCA and 17 in the Cup Series with six top-fives and eight top-10s.

