Matt Glanden Crowned 2021 FASTRAK Southeast Touring Series Champion

Denton, MD's Matt Glanden went into the 2021 season with the 2021 FASTRAK Southeast Touring Series Championship squarely in his sites. What he didn't anticipate was an abbreviated season due to Hoosier's tire shortage. But he did not let those issues deter him from his goal and scored his first career FASTRAK Southeast Touring Series Championship.

"I would like to thank Mom, Dad, and Miranda, they go above and beyond and spend every weekend at racetracks so we can do things like this. I would like to thank Mikayla, Joe Schoonover, Mark Smith, Rich Hottle and family, Art Malsin, Kerry King, and Dale Williamson for everything they do to help up along, as well as FASTRAK owner Stan Lester for sticking to the tour and making it happen," commented Glanden when asked about winning the championship.

Glanden added, "This FASTRAK Southeast Touring Series Championship was the goal we set for this year; I wish we could have gotten more racing in along the way, but I'm honored to be in this position, and hopefully, we can capture another one in the future."

When it became apparent that the Hoosier tire shortage was going to continue to be an issue for the weekly tracks to get the tires, they needed to run their weekly shows, FASTRAK founder/owner Stan Lester decided to cancel the Series Touring events to help alleviate that burden. A decision that allowed the tracks to get the tires they needed to finish out the season.

"It was an easy decision to make when deciding between giving the tires to the weekly tracks that we were under contract with or running all the touring races. Even Hoosier told me the weekly tracks would have never made it had we not done that," commented Lester about the decision to cancel the tour events in favor of the weekly tracks.



Lester added, "Not running all the tour races only cost me money, but not giving the weekly tracks all the tires would have cost everybody money."

Rounding out the top five in Southeast Touring Series points were 2019 Southeast Touring Series Champion Carso Ferguson of Lincolnton, NC, Zack Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV, Jeremy Pilkerton of Loveville, MD, and Brent Trimble of Ripely, WV.

