Brody Roa Takes Fifth in Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway - Oval Nationals Next

By placing fourth in the 30-lap USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series main event at Perris Auto Speedway last Saturday, Brody Roa extended his streak of top five finishes to five in a row. Up next will be three straight nights of action at the 25th Anniversary Oval Nationals on November 4th, 5th, and 6th at Perris.

Twenty-four cars showed up for last Saturday’s show, which was seven more than appeared in September. Roa, who lives in Garden Grove, California, put the #91R through its paces in qualifying and timed in at 16.508. That was good for the fourth fastest time on the night and placed him in the fifth starting spot for the first heat. In the heat, he advanced two spots to finish third. That guaranteed him a fourth place starting spot in the final regular season main event of the year on the Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

When the 30-lapper got underway, Roa assumed fourth place on the start. He stayed in that spot until he slipped back to fifth on lap number five before passing his way back to fourth on lap 13. He was still running in fourth and was going strong at the halfway mark. In fact, up to that point, he turned in the fastest lap of the race at 16.731.

Things were rolling along well when a near disaster struck on lap 16. The car in front of Roa catapulted into the air and flipped violently. With no where to go, it looked like Roa was going to become involved in the tangle. However, he got on the brakes and brought his car to a stop with very minimal contact.

It was good news that Roa avoided heavy contact in the incident. The bad news was that due to being part of the red flag, he would have to restart at the rear of the field. If there was any positive aspect to restarting last, the crowd on hand was going to see him execute an exciting charge from the back. To say the least, they were not disappointed.

Roa immediately began to advance forward as soon as the race restarted. By the time there were only five laps to go, he was all the way up to eighth. However, the most exciting part of the show was still to come. The veteran driver was working the wide line and squeezing everything he possibly could out of his car. By the end of the 27th circuit, he had passed two more cars and was up to sixth. On the 28th lap, he passed a couple more to move into fourth. He was coming after third when the checkered flag ended his very impressive performance.

The exciting charge shined more light on the consistency and determination Roa has displayed throughout the 2021 campaign. In the last six months he has raced 14 times and has only finished out of the top five once! The one time he was not in the top five in that span was nearly two months ago when he placed sixth at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.

The schedule gives all teams this week off. The #91R crew will take the opportunity to prep the equipment for the final five races of the season. Those five races will be crammed into 10 hectic days. First up is next week’s Oval Nationals at Perris. After that, the team will make its last trip to the Arizona Speedway for the annual Western World Championships on November 12th and 13th.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Biker Bruce Fischer, Inland Rigging, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

BRP PR