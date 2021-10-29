Medallia Becomes the Official Feedback Partner for the McLaren Formula 1 Team

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and McLaren Racing today announced a partnership establishing Medallia as the Official Feedback Partner for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Medallia ahead of the US Grand Prix. This partnership brings a high level of expertise to our fan and people experience at McLaren Racing. Our fans and people are two vital pieces of our team and having a partner that can assist in continuing to refine these experiences will continue to improve performance, recruitment, and retention,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

As Official Feedback Partner, Medallia brings its expertise in capturing customer and employee signals to McLaren Racing. Launching this week at the US Grand Prix, Medallia will provide McLaren with a suite of solutions to capture feedback from fans and team members.

“McLaren has pushed the boundaries of racing and technology since 1963,” said Medallia president and CEO Leslie Stretch. “We are proud to support the team as the official feedback partner of McLaren Racing and to help them capture insights and deliver world-class racing experiences.”

Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers and employees. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily interactions in person, with call centers, digital channels, over video and social media, and even IoT interactions, applying proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results.

The Medallia brand will be represented on the chassis top of the McLaren MCL35M race cars for the US GP, and then on the rear wing of the race car and pit crew helmets from the 2022 season. For information on the Medallia and McLaren sponsorship, visit: https://www.medallia.com/sponsorships/.

For more information on Medallia solutions for customer and employee experience, visit: www.medallia.com.