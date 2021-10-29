ABB FIA Formula E World Championship highlights leadership role in driving climate action

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will showcase elite sport’s role in achieving the Paris Agreement’s reduction targets at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

As the only all-electric motorsport World Championship, Formula E creates a unique technological innovation environment for many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover, DS, Mahindra, Porsche, Mercedes, Nissan and NIO to fast-track developments from racing to commercial use on the road.

Electric cars on the road today go further on every charge due to increases in energy efficiency, enhancements in battery range and advances in powertrain development achieved through technological developments in the first seven seasons of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Championship’s approach includes:

Becoming the first motorsport series to achieve third-party ISO 20121 certification in 2016 – and today announcing successful recertification – alongside the likes of London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class events whilst prioritising sustainable development through economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental protection

Establishing Formula E as the world's first sport to achieve a net zero carbon footprint since inception with a commitment to remain net zero carbon going forward

Becoming the world's first sport to join the Science Based Targets initiative and the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C commitment, Formula E will further reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030

Partnering with UNICEF's Safe and Healthy Environment Fund to support three million children in climate resilience and create a sustainable, safe and clean environment

Advancing sustainability in, and through, sports as a founding member and signatory of UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework

Partnering with the United Nations Environment Programme on its #BeatAirPolution campaign to advocate for clean air

Phasing out single-use plastics from races saving the equivalent of over 300,000 330ml single-use plastic bottles from landfill

from landfill In 2015, Formula E became the first motorsport to achieve a Three-Star Accreditation of the FIA Environmental Certification Framework, recognising the highest level of commitment to the environmental and sustainability goals set out by the FIA. This has been successfully renewed in 2018 and 2020, aligning with the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement.

At COP26, Formula E will be involved in a number of events discussing the vital role sport is playing in accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices, lifestyles and electric vehicle innovation including:

ABB Time Panel Session (11:00 GMT, 2 November): Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle and sustainability director Julia Palle will join ABB chief communications & sustainability officer, Theodor Swedjemark; Ulrika Modéer, assistant secretary UNDP; and Selwin Hart, United Nations special adviser and assistant secretary-general for Climate Action, to discuss how the private sector will play a key role in bringing about a low-carbon society by reducing emissions in industry

Action Hub Event: CHANGE. ACCELERATED. (15:00, 9 November): Formula E sustainability director Julia Palle will focus on Formula E's leadership position in sustainable innovation in sport and how it is holistically embedded into the Championship

Green Zone Auditorium Event: CHANGE. ACCELERATED. (13:00, 10 November): Representatives of the Formula E ecosystem will discuss sport's role in accelerating sustainable human progress including FIA deputy president for sport, Graham Stoker, and speakers from Mahindra Racing, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Julius Baer and Liberty Global. Formula E title partner ABB will host a panel discussion entitled 'ABB Formula E – It's more than a race. Together we are drivers of progress' featuring Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle; Theodor Swedjemark, chief communications & sustainability officer, ABB; and Lucas di Grassi, ROKiT Venturi Racing driver and environmental campaigner

Sustainable Innovation Forum (15:55, 10 November): Formula E sustainability director Julia Palle will discuss mainstreaming climate innovations for Net Zero Carbon transitions

Formula E sustainability director Julia Palle will discuss mainstreaming climate innovations for Net Zero Carbon transitions Department for International Trade & Formula E VIP Evening Reception (w/c 8th November): During the second week of COP26, the Department for International Trade and Formula E will jointly host an intimate evening reception attended by government, media, and clean industry leaders, to mark the launch of DIT’s Clean Growth programme and showcase Britain’s global role in the trade and investment into clean industries around the world.

Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said: “At COP26 we will demonstrate the benefits of adopting cleaner forms of transport to tackle air pollution and climate change in some of the world’s most overcrowded and densely populated cities. Motorsport has a crucial role to play in accelerating technological developments that can be transferred to everyday use and serves as an innovative platform to showcase concrete solutions to live sustainable lifestyles.

“ISO 20121 recertification is the latest affirmation of Formula E’s commitment to leading the global sports industry in making a positive impact on the lives of sports fans today and into the future as we work together to fight climate change."

Heather Crick, business manager, SGS United Kingdom Ltd, said: "Achieving recertification to the ISO 20121 Sustainable Events Management standard demonstrates the hard work and dedication that has gone into putting sustainability at the heart of everything that Formula E does. It highlights the Championship’s continued commitment to leading the way in sustainable innovation.

“SGS is proud to support Formula E in implementing this internationally recognised standard to help manage their sustainability growth. As a world leading provider of ESG services, SGS understands the importance of independent verification for all organisations in their journey towards net zero.”