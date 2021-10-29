Women Sharpen Driving Skills through ‘Accelerating Change’

But I quickly discovered this was a much-needed refresher course. And the rain offered a whole new chapter. Still, how often are you put in a brand new, high-performance car and told to drive as fast as you possibly can? It was absolutely fantastic. I loved the challenge. And I could genuinely feel the adrenalin as I focused on finding the right line. I began to better understand the “zone” racers must be in to compete. The 12-turn course has some definite challenges and concludes with a big downhill elevation change coming to the long right-hander that puts you on the front straightaway. It was mental and physical work negotiating the vastly different speeds of the various cars on track with me, the increasingly heavy rain, plus learning the steering and braking nuances on a track I had never driven before. Exceeding 100 mph – even in the steady downpour – seemed to be the threshold of whether you were legitimately “pushing yourself.” That became my goal with each lap, and I met it consistently in the final two of the four sessions; passing cars – literally – left and right as they signaled me by. I confess to using a few “unladylike” words as I learned the circuit. At one point as I was trying to increase my speed, I went off course negotiating Turns 3 and 4 – a tight left- and right-hander. Such an excursion automatically earns an upcoming penalty to “pit and discuss” in this program. Kilincci was not upset with the flub, though, and admitted being proud of me because I returned to the track quickly and no one passed me even with the gaffe. He shook his head, however, wondering how I was getting all the tough high-speed portions of the course correct, only to slip up on a more straightforward series of turns. “First of all, that was a street car,’’ Kilincci said of the day. “The rain didn’t help you learn the car’s limits, however you did get the advantage of learning how to drive in rain.” He has been an instructor for two years and said there tends to be a notable difference between teaching men and teaching women during these track days. “Men tend to be more into cars and like to just drive and go fast and, generally speaking, they seem to have formed bad habits more than the women seem to,” he said. “Women come to the track and see it as a blank sheet of paper, whereas the men, you first have to lose their bad habits so you can make them better. “Some come thinking they know more than you already. It takes more time for them to understand there may be a better way of doing things, whereas the women come and typically are more open to suggestions from the get-go. “You were doing very well especially at the end, and I was very proud of the times from start compared to the end. I was actually pleasantly surprised.’’ Driving Under Right Influence Accelerates the Change After the four driving sessions finished, the larger group gathered again to cap off the day and talk about their experiences. It may have been gloomy outside, but the mood inside was decidedly bright and upbeat. “We see that at every track day and that’s what makes it worth it,’’ Nielsen said. “Planning these things takes a lot of effort and takes a lot of time but how the women look at the end of the day, even a day like this when it’s wet and raining. “Of course, it can be a little more nerve-wracking going out in the rain, but these women are throwing themselves out there and just giving it a try and enjoying themselves. We get such positive feedback. And the instructors are enjoying themselves as well. “For us, it’s the beginning of the day to the end of the day where we see a change and we see our action. Our event had an influence on somebody in a positive matter and that’s the best thing we can take away from it.’’ As the students and instructors shared stories, I saw the woman who had been putting tape on her Mercedes at the hotel the day before. She was happy and grateful for the experience. “I just figured it was another day on I-85, except I’m out there with a few more curves,’’ laughed 62-year-old MaryBeth Ibbenthal, of Dunwoody, Georgia, whose Accelerating Change experience was a gift from her niece and nephews. “I’m just out here to have a good time and to learn some things, maybe just different mindsets. “It’s something I’ve never done. I don’t care if I’m Mr. Magoo or not, I’m having fun.’’ As I was leaving, I came across two male instructors in the parking lot. One stopped and asked if I had been in the Mercedes GLA 45. I told him yes, and they both put an arm on my shoulder and congratulated me. They said I had been impressively fast, especially in the rain. “Great job!’’ they said. It was as if they’d delivered my own personal checkered flag. Are you interested in checking it out for yourself? The final Accelerating Change Women’s Track Day is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Visit accelerating-change.com to sign up or find out more.