RD Coffee Gears Up for Winter with Return of HOLIDAY BLEND, New Mugs to Benefit the Ryan Dungey Foundation

The HOLIDAY BLEND is dual origin, featuring a combination of washed Ethiopian and Sumatran beans that are roasted just right to bring out full, robust flavors that harness the atmosphere of this time of year. This appealing flavor profile, with tasting notes of cherry, chocolate, and cedar, make the HOLIDAY BLEND a great option for those looking to change up their coffee choice and enhance their spirit of the season. It’s a great complement to social gatherings and offers more than enough kick to fuel any holiday pursuit. The new camping mugs are available in two holiday appropriate colors, red and white, and can hold 17 ounces of HOLIDAY BLEND or the RD Coffee roast of one’s choice. Made from lightweight iron with an enamel finish and a stainless steel rim that adds a touch of class, these mugs provide a highly durable option to drink from, be it indoors or out, with increased insulation to keep coffee warmer for longer during the lower temperatures of the winter months.