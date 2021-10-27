GTD Title Fight Set for Three-Team Battle Royale at Motul Petit Le Mans

“All three cars are competitive from a Balance of Performance standpoint,” Bortolotti added. “IMSA has done a great job of giving all three manufacturers a feeling like they are going to be competitive at Atlanta. It’s going to be a dogfight all the way to the end.”

Making it more interesting, Pfaff Motorsports is in the middle of moving into a bigger race shop, which is under renovation and inaccessible to the team. Yes, IMSA’s top GTD team and the popular “Plaid Porsche” have no place to call home right now.

“We have a lot going on trying to get settled into our new permanent home in the Toronto area,” Bortolotti said. “We are working out of our hauler like we are at the track right now. Our mechanics are hard at work preparing the car.”

When Pfaff arrives at Michelin Raceway, it will have a target on its back. The Paul Miller team – with headquarters much closer to Michelin Raceway in nearby Buford, Georgia – comes in highly motivated to steal the title.

“The only chance we have to move forward is to take risks and go for a win,” said Sellers, a resident of the Atlanta area. “They’ve had an incredibly strong season and put up a lot of points. For us, it’s an uphill battle. In some ways it does put us in an enviable position because we have one focus only – winning. Any team, in any class, which is mathematically alive, is going to try and win.”

Which is why you can add the No. 23 Aston Martin into the mix. Just use the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 as a cautionary tale to show how quickly things can change for better or worse.

No. 96 co-drivers Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen were leading the GTD points after finishing fourth at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in early September, but back-to-back results outside the top 10 since took them out of championship contention.

So, there is a ray of hope for the Aston Martin effort. Team principal Ian James said his drivers are coming into this ring of competition with gloves on, mouthpiece in.