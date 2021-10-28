Thursday Rain Shifts Drydene World Short Track Championship Events to Friday-Saturday

Rain that started Thursday afternoon and expect to continue into the evening by track weather experts has forced DIRTcar and Charlotte Motor Speedway officials to postpone Thursday’s Drydene World Short Track Championship events at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

The racing schedule for Friday will get underway with the drivers meeting in the front-stretch grandstands at 2pm, followed by a single round of Hot Laps/Qualifying for all divisions. Lap times from this green-white-checkered session will help line up the Hornet Features and Heat Races for all other divisions, which will follow opening ceremonies at 5pm.

Once the Heats are complete, any necessary C-mains will take to the track, followed by Features for the Hornets and Last Chance Showdowns for Pro Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and UMP Modifieds.

All-Star Championship Features for the Pro Stocks and Sportsman Modifieds will complete the on-track action on Friday night, while the Pro Late Model and UMP Modified Features will be run at the tail of Saturday’s program. The Fall-O-Ween Driver Appreciation Pit Party in the lower pit area will still begin Friday at 9pm.

Gate 3 will still be open for pit pass sales and registration beginning Friday at 9am.

DIRTVision’s live coverage will begin with the first Hot Lap/Qualifying session Friday at 3pm.

DIRTcar Series PR