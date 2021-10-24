Bergeron impresses with 4th place finish in Kansas City

After qualifying fifth in the 24-car field in his second Arca Menards Series start, Jean-Philippe Bergeron impressed with a fourth place finish at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway today. The fourth place finish marks Bergeron's first top five and second top 10 in the series in as many races. "I drove very close to the wall for a good portion of the race. The vibration feeling in the car was very intense. It's crazy how much adrenaline you can feel!" said the driver, still under the emotion! Bergeron finished the race two positions behind Arca Menards Series champion Ty Gibbs, who has won 10 races and completed 19 top fives in 20 races this season. "It's a great experience to ride with talented drivers like Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim. I'm also fortunate to have a very professional team. The car was fast and the adjustments made during the yellow flags were successful. I'm very well taken care of at David Gilliland Racing and I'm already looking forward to the next race" added the driver from Quebec (Canada), who was once again the only Canadian on track.



Bergeron will take the wheel of the No. 46 Ford Fusion Prolon for the last time this season for the Arizona Lottery 100 at Phoenix Raceway. The race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. ET as part of the weekend that will mark the 2021 NASCAR Series finale.

JP Bergeron PR