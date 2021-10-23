Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team Back in Action Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

The Flowdynamics Racing duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams returns to action this Saturday night, October 23rd, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to Perris Auto Speedway. Saturday’s race will be the final tune up before the biggest race of the year, the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction, at Perris on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

With the team preparing for the Oval Nationals, some changes will be in store for Saturday. Williams, who calls Yorba Linda, California home, will be shaking down a brand-new engine. McCarthy will have a new power plant as well, but it will not be ready until the Oval Nationals. Instead, he will be using one of his potent backup mills.

Heading into Saturday’s race, which will be the seventh of the year for the USAC/CRA Series at the track, McCarthy is 10th in the championship standings. The 2017 series “Rookie of the Year” is only 48-points out of eighth. Williams, the 2014 series “Rookie of the Year,” is not far behind his teammate in 12th. He is a mere nine-points out of 11th and is only 45-points shy of McCarthy.

For McCarthy, it will be his first race since losing an engine at The PAS on September 25th. Likewise, for Williams it will be his first USAC/CRA action since the September PAS race, but on October 2nd, he picked up the ride in the Tramel/Roberson Sprint Car and won the open main event at the Barona Speedway.

While the schedule for the Flowdynamics drivers has been light the last month, things are about to get very busy. After Saturday’s race at Perris, they will get next week off before finishing the season with a flourish. As mentioned, they will contest the Oval Nationals at Perris November 4th through the 6th. After that, they will make the trek across the desert to the Arizona Speedway for the first time this year to contest the annual Western World Championships. Sadly, that will be their last race on the lightning-fast track that is located south of Phoenix as the track is closing at the end of November and the land will be designated for development.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday's race, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:00. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California (92571).

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

