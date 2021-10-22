Trent Williams Returns to Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday Night

After a month out of the seat, Trent Williams will return to 410 sprint car racing this Saturday night, October 23rd, at the world-famous Perris Auto Speedway. Gates to see the Cal State Fullerton graduate in action against the best traditional sprint car drivers on the West Coast will open at 5:00 p.m. Racing will begin at 7:00.

Williams made his third appearance of the season in the USAC/CRA Series on the legendary Perris track on September 25th. Against a stellar field of cars, he turned in a lap of 16.541 in qualifying . That was good enough for the fifth fastest time of the night. After a fifth-place finish in his 10-lap heat race, he started 8th and finished ninth in the 30-lap main event. That was his best finish in the series in 2021. Additionally, he has a win at the Barona Speedway and podium finishes at the Ventura Raceway and the Central Arizona Speedway in none USAC/CRA competition this year.

Saturday’s race will be the final tune up for the Apple Valley, California resident for the toughest three nights in West Coast Sprint Car racing, the 25th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction. That race will feature three straight nights of action on November 4th, 5th, and 6th. For Williams, it will be his third Oval Nationals and he will not only square off with the best drivers in the West, but will also take on the best drivers from the Midwest’s USAC National Sprint Car Series.

As always, spectators can meet the fan friendly driver and his team on the front straightaway at intermission on Saturday during the autograph and candy giveaway session. Williams and his car will also be available in the pits after the final race to talk, sign autographs, pose for photos and allow followers to sit in his racecar.

At this week’s race, the upcoming Oval Nationals, and going forward, Trent Williams will be racing in memory of his grandfather Homer, who passed away in late September. A positive influence and a fixture in the pits at the races, he always urged Trent and his siblings to, “stand on the gas and go for it.” They always have and will continue to do so in his memory.

Perris Auto Speedway will have plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday. For those who prefer to order advance tickets, they can do so online at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. The track is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The office phone number is (951) 940-0134 and the track website is www.perrisautospeedway.com.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance and Sorrento Homes for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2021 season. If you or your business would like to be a part of the Cal State Fullerton marketing graduate’s racing team for the Oval National or the 2022 season, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR