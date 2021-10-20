Telford and Garcia Racing Fulfill Pensacola Dream With 2021 Snowflake 100

Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford, age 17, continues a season full of exciting debuts when he partners with Garcia Racing for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 on December 4th in Pensacola, FL. Telford and Garcia have already announced plans to compete for the 2022 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour championship and will use the competition level at the nation’s premier Pro Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway as a tune-up for an ambitious season.

Telford and Garcia will also compete in this Saturday’s 33rd October Classic 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. 25 Super Late Model competitors are entered to battle for the $10,500 victory. They will then travel to Sin City for the $10,000 to win West Coast Short Track Championships. The 123-lap Pro Late Model feature at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be on Saturday November 6, with time trials and a 25-lap qualifying race on Friday as well.

The 2021 season has been highlighted by a runner-up performance in the Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway and a top-ten effort in the Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin. Telford also earned a top-ten in the JM Environmental 227 at Stockton 99 Speedway in California.

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Project Filter, Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

Garcia’s No. 57 Fury Chassis is supported by STR, Hixco Industrial Supply, All Pro Coatings, and MTFX Graphics.

Race fans can follow Zach Telford at www.ZachTelford.com He can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Zach Telford PR