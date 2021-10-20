Brody Roa Back in Action for Final Oval Nationals Tuneup This Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

Veteran racer Brody Roa of Garden Grove, California and the remainder of the USAC/CRA stars will get their final tune-up for the 25th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction when the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, October 23rd. The race signifies the start of the home stretch and the final six races on the 2021 schedule.

Roa, 30, comes into the race after a hard fought third-place finish at the Arizona Speedway on October 2nd. That result gave the friendly driver 11-top five finishes in 15 USAC/CRA races thus far in 2021. Perhaps more impressive than those numbers are the ones that Roa has racked up at Perris this year. In the six races on the famous Riverside County half-mile oval, he has finished in the top five all but one time. The one race he was not in the top five was the track’s sprint car season opener in April when a part failure sent him to the pits while he was in second. Since then he has not finished out of the top five and he has recorded wins in the highly coveted “Salute to Indy” and the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night.”

Roa still sits second in the championship standings with six point paying races left on the schedule. He is currently 62-points out of first.

After this weekend’s race, the BR Performance team will get one week off before returning for the final five races of the year. Those races will take place within a span of just 10-days. The first three will be the Oval Nationals at Perris on November 4th, 5th, and 6th. The following week the 2021 campaign will come to a close at the Western World Championships at the Arizona Speedway on the 12th and 13th of November.

Fans will have a great chance to meet Roa at this Saturday’s on track autograph session/candy giveaway at intermission. They can also visit with him in the pits after the final race of the night. He will have team merchandise available in both places.

Spectator gates will swing open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and the first race will take the green flag at 7:00. There will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window. For fans who prefer to order advance tickets online, they can do so at the following link www.tix.com. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The office phone number is (951) 940-0134 and the track website is www.perrisautospeedway.com.

Fans who would like to purchase Brody Roa merchandise, but who cannot attend a race, can check out the online store that is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars and more. To see the full line, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Biker Bruce Fischer, Inland Rigging, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

